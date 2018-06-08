Couple booked BICYCLE for granddaughter; got a bearded dragon LIZARD free!

As the man started unboxing the bicycle, he was greeted by a staring Bearded Dragon lizard. Yikes! (Source: Riverside County Animal Services/Facebook) As the man started unboxing the bicycle, he was greeted by a staring Bearded Dragon lizard. Yikes! (Source: Riverside County Animal Services/Facebook)

It isn’t rare for delivery companies to mix up products and deliver the wrong one. However, a couple at Hemet City in California, were in for a surprise when they received a Bearded Dragon packaged inside the box of a bicycle. The interesting twist came to light on June 6, when the Facebook page of Riverside County Animal Services shared the story. The couple – Al and Chris Brummett – who had recently ordered multiple things, also booked a bicycle for their granddaughter.

Two days later, when the package arrived, Brummett – who at that time was opening the package – was startled to find a lizard staring back at him. The post read, “The couple accidentally said that it was a delivery from Amazon Prime, however, upon further inspection they realized that the package was from Walmart (they had recently made several online purchases, hence the confusion).

Read the full post here:

Another strange one for us:

Couple Gets Package with Scaly Stowaway

Bearded Dragon Discovered inside Big Bicycle Box

JUNE 6, 2018 – A couple near Hemet discovered a scaly stowaway inside a package delivered on Wednesday afternoon.

Al and Chris Brummett ordered a bicycle on Amazon Prime as a gift for a granddaughter. Two days later, the package arrived. Mr. Brummett made the startling find after he pulled out the frame and other parts. He moved things to the side to ready his assemble job and there was a critter staring back at him.

“At first I freaked out because he was so big,” Brummett said. “Here was this massive lizard looking over his shoulder at me.” His reaction was almost a cartoonish, double take. “There he was, and he had this look, such as ‘what the heck just happened?’” he said. “And I’m thinking, ‘yeah, me too.’”

He found a five-gallon painter’s bucket and placed it over the lizard and contacted Riverside County Animal Services. Officer Carra Mathewson responded to the property in the Valle Vista area of unincorporated Hemet. Then she called her colleague, Officer Harvey Beck, who has better knowledge regarding exotic creatures – and how to handle them. Officer Beck recognized it as a bearded dragon, a native of Australia and a critter that is legal to have as a pet.

The Brummetts did not know what to make of the creature. He said he wondered how long it had been inside the big, cardboard box. He did not see any holes on the box. He knew the bike was made in China. Did the lizard make a sea voyage inside the box that was inside a metal container? Was it poisonous? One thing was certain, he said, his wife would have freaked if she was the one to discover it. “She was not around when I opened the box,” he said. “If she would have been present, she would have screamed crazily.”

Officer Carra Mathewson said the call will remain one of her strangest in a career that has had some interesting ones. “Somehow that bearded dragon ended up in that box and who knows how long it had been in there. It’s a wacky tale for sure.” Since the critter likely needed some nourishment, Officer Beck offered his new buddy some canned peaches. Bearded dragons enjoy small insects, such as crickets, but also enjoy a steady diet of fruits and vegetables.”

Later, the Riverside County Animal Services transported the reptile to San Jacinto Valley Animal, where it was fed fruits for nutrition. Check out the video here:

What do you think about the bizarre confusion? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd