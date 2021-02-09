Watch: Couple converts backyard into racing track for their dog, netizens are loving it

"Genius. Now he doesn’t need to walk his dogs," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Often, pet parents come up with exciting ways to keep their animals entertained. However, a couple seems to have taken the task a notch higher after they decided to make a race track in their backyard for their dog.

A video of the track carved out of the snow was shared on their Instagram account along with a caption that read, “We made the dogs a racetrack in the backyard. In the 1 minute clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features the dog enthusiastically around the track.

Watch the video here:

This guy built a snow racetrack in the backyard for his dogs.. 🎥 IG: ginger_cat_and_vizslas pic.twitter.com/GExKmx6Dk4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 7, 2021

The video was also shared on Twitter by user @buitengebieden, which garnered over 7 lakh views and was flooded with netizens responding to the clip.

