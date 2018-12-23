Teen couple brutally trolled after netizens caught them ‘lying’ about buying a house

A couple was brutally trolled by netizens after they were caught lying about buying a house. When Nineteen-year-old Jacob Obers from Ohio shared a photograph of himself posing with his girlfriend Ana Bradley in front of a house he claimed to have bought, he probably did not expect that he would be caught. Vigilant netizens found a way to not only catch his lie but also call him out.

While many students all around the world struggle to survive, Obers’ story was quite an exception. “Bought our first house at age 19…What Y’all buying,” tweeted Obers along with two pictures of posing in front of the house with his girlfriend.

Bought our first house at age 19…What Y’all buying pic.twitter.com/NI6gRePtdQ — obers (@JacobObers) December 18, 2018

While many were sceptical about Obers’ claims and called the post fake, he finally accepted the lie when Comedian Mike Mulloy called him out with a tweet that read, “A $3.99 realty record that shows your dad bought it. Much like the company you ‘run’.”

A $3.99 realty record that shows your dad bought it. Much like the company you “run”. https://t.co/2JgYVzIH1x — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) December 20, 2018

“Congrats you caught me. My dAd BoUght tHe WildwWood mEtrO parK ManoR hoUse,” Obers sarcastically tweeted.

@fakemikemulloy Congrats you caught me. My dAd BoUght tHe WildwWood mEtrO parK ManoR hoUse pic.twitter.com/cHLdpSIhcl — obers (@JacobObers) December 20, 2018

Damn, that’s even funnier now. I spooked him into coming clean. — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) December 20, 2018

Soon after many people trolled the couple and called them “petty”. However, there were others who stated that the tweet was just a joke as the building in the picture is the Wildwood Manor House in Toledo, Ohio, which many failed to notice.

Well, something about it just SCREAMED generational wealth and privilege. Yup, thanks for clarifying. 👌🏿 — IdrissElbaa (@TheBeardedMuse) December 21, 2018

Joking* is what it looked like to me, but hey what do I know with my logical reasoning 🤷‍♂️ Let’s just all be super offended by rich people!! Yay! — John (@dily_dillpickel) December 22, 2018

So what are you saying here chief? That you just lied and now you’re trying to flex on people for not recognizing on sight some suburban mansion in Ohio? — cell phone / self-own ♿️ 🆒 (@g3thaunted) December 20, 2018

U a bum. Who lies about buying a house? Probably have a fake girlfriend too. — kyle (@Rip_Rope) December 20, 2018

BoUgHt My OwN PlAnEt aT AgE 17, WhAt Y’aLl DoInG pic.twitter.com/2JGmRblbcl — kiki (@rylee2101) December 20, 2018

Oh wait, it was just a daft joke? https://t.co/hdNWBuyQDj — keewa (@keewa) December 20, 2018

Lmao you’re like a little kid who just got caught taking from the cookie jar. Whatever, just don’t get eaten alive out there, you wouldn’t want to disappoint your dad. — Ziggy Sawdust (@sonorous_biagio) December 20, 2018

