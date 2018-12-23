Teen couple brutally trolled after netizens caught them ‘lying’ about buying a house

Toggle Menu
While many people trolled the couple and called them "petty" for the pretense, there were others who stated that the tweet was a joke as the building in the picture is the Wildwood Manor House in Toledo, Ohio. Clearly, which many failed to notice.

While many students all around the world struggle to survive, Obers’s story was quite an exception. (Source: @JacobObers/Twitter)

A couple was brutally trolled by netizens after they were caught lying about buying a house. When Nineteen-year-old Jacob Obers from Ohio shared a photograph of himself posing with his girlfriend Ana Bradley in front of a house he claimed to have bought, he probably did not expect that he would be caught. Vigilant netizens found a way to not only catch his lie but also call him out.

While many students all around the world struggle to survive, Obers’ story was quite an exception. “Bought our first house at age 19…What Y’all buying,” tweeted Obers along with two pictures of posing in front of the house with his girlfriend.

While many were sceptical about Obers’ claims and called the post fake, he finally accepted the lie when Comedian Mike Mulloy called him out with a tweet that read, “A $3.99 realty record that shows your dad bought it. Much like the company you ‘run’.”

“Congrats you caught me. My dAd BoUght tHe WildwWood mEtrO parK ManoR hoUse,” Obers sarcastically tweeted.

Soon after many people trolled the couple and called them “petty”. However, there were others who stated that the tweet was just a joke as the building in the picture is the Wildwood Manor House in Toledo, Ohio, which many failed to notice.

