‘Could’ve gone terribly wrong’: Delivery driver rescues dog stuck in the elevator door

A delivery driver’s quick thinking saved a dog’s life in China after its leash got stuck in an elevator.

A video of the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the lift, has gone viral online triggering worrisome reactions among netizens.

In a 1.28-minute clip, the dog is seen walking into the elevator with its leash trailing behind. Moments later, as the door closes and the lift begins to descend, the animal’s leash gets stuck between the two doors, pulling the dog towards the ceiling. The pooch struggles to break free and is seen being lifted off the ground as the lift moves to another floor.

Fortunately, on the next floor, a delivery driver comes to the animal’s rescue. While initially shocked to see the hanging dog in the lift, the man immediately jumps to action and catches hold of the pooch while trying to remove its collar.

[Viewer discretion advised]

Watch the video here:

After successfully rescuing the dog, the man then goes on to look for the dog’s owner. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms with many calling the dog “extremely lucky”. Many also praised the delivery driver for aptly handling the situation.

“It could’ve gone so terribly wrong. What a relief that someone was there at that crucial moment!” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.