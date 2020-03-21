People are documenting what’s it like to work from home on TikTok

From videos showing how kids and pets interrupt work to those finding ways to entertain themselves, TikTok is flooded with #WFH videos. From videos showing how kids and pets interrupt work to those finding ways to entertain themselves, TikTok is flooded with #WFH videos.

As more and more companies are allowing their employees to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, people are busy taking to social media to talk about its challenges. While some have been sharing hilarious memes and jokes online highlighting the difference between the expectation and reality about working from home, on TikTok, people are documenting how their quarantines days are going.

As #Wfh, #WorkingFromHome dominate the trends on video-making apps with global users using it to document their lives in isolation, there are many kinds of videos that have flooded the platform. From working parents showing how their children have been affecting their work to pet owners being interrupted by their furry friends, #WFHChallenge has seen a activity.

With Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home ft. Ty Dolla $ign’ being one of the top choices for users to use in the background for their work-life videos, TikTok is filled with videos under hashtag #coronaeffect.

Globally, as Covid-19 claimed over 10,000 lives, many countries are under lockdown to curtail the spread of the disease while others have been urging all to maintain social distancing and avoid going out unless it’s absolutely necessary to only purchase essential items.

As the outbreak spread across the globe, World Health Organisation too joined the popular app to bust myths and start campaigning on the platform to reach a wider audience. And as celebrities have joined WHO’s #SafeHands challenge on the app, it continues to be one of the top trending challenges on the platform.

