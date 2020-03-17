Forced to work from home, people across the world are sharing memes and jokes

Many posted photos of how they are struggling to maintain a work life balance. Many posted photos of how they are struggling to maintain a work life balance.

As organisations across the world ask people to stay at home in an attempt to enforce social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19, ‘work from home’ has become a dominant trend on social media. Social media sites are abuzz with people sharing their experiences of working from home.

While many were thrilled on the first day of being at home, things didn’t go as well as expected for many. Many said they now identified with the academician interrupted by his children during a live television interview after facing similar predicaments during important conference calls. Many spoke about being bogged down by ‘work for home’ or household chores.

People used funny memes, jokes and videos to share the reality of working from home:

Me leaving from office, Boss grants Work From Home. #CoronaVirus

pic.twitter.com/dgqiHK4UmR — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 17, 2020

Work from home attire for those multiple video calls! #SpringSummer2020 pic.twitter.com/TymH3RpIyw — Rahul Ojha (@RahulOjha) March 17, 2020

#stayhomechallenge Your kids after trying to work from Home pic.twitter.com/lTMGnmP8fv — Phusu (@PhusuDtoxx7) March 17, 2020

My new work colleague hasn’t quite grasped the whole ‘social distancing’ thing yet… #workingfromhome @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/xPYi1gUCH8 — Rosie Margarson (@rosiemargarson) March 17, 2020

Trying to be responsible and look after other people by working from home: sensible, considerate, good✨ My mental health @ me: pic.twitter.com/i5OHAknGLq — Kerry Anderson🍃 (@kezzaballz) March 17, 2020

Work from home expectation – reality pic.twitter.com/L27TsUXy0n — ellya (@ellyaaisyah) March 16, 2020

That “working from home but I have a zoom video call” ‘fit #wfh pic.twitter.com/uc8T0fMI9a — #NotAGuru (@VincentOrleck) March 13, 2020

And a new twitter trend is born….me before working from home vs. a week of working from home. pic.twitter.com/vrUTvnOYv4 — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) March 13, 2020

Schools, colleges, shopping malls, cinemas, spas and gyms have been shut across the world to control the spread of COVID-19. To stem the speed of the coronavirus spread so that healthcare systems can handle the influx, experts are advising people to avoid mass gatherings. (Here’s how that helps)

However, the option is not feasible for multiple economic sectors and multiple organisations have pointed out that work from home is a luxury available only to certain sectors.

