Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19

Forced to work from home, people across the world are sharing memes and jokes

To slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, multiple organisations across the world have asked workers to work from home. Many are now posting about their experiences.

coronavirus, covid 19, work from home, wfh coronavirus, work from home memes, work from home problems, viral news, indian express, Many posted photos of how they are struggling to maintain a work life balance.

As organisations across the world ask people to stay at home in an attempt to enforce social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19, ‘work from home’ has become a dominant trend on social media. Social media sites are abuzz with people sharing their experiences of working from home.

While many were thrilled on the first day of being at home, things didn’t go as well as expected for many. Many said they now identified with the academician interrupted by his children during a live television interview after facing similar predicaments during important conference calls. Many spoke about being bogged down by ‘work for home’ or household chores.

People used funny memes, jokes and videos to share the reality of working from home:

Schools, colleges, shopping malls, cinemas, spas and gyms have been shut across the world to control the spread of COVID-19. To stem the speed of the coronavirus spread so that healthcare systems can handle the influx, experts are advising people to avoid mass gatherings. (Here’s how that helps)

However, the option is not feasible for multiple economic sectors and multiple organisations have pointed out that work from home is a luxury available only to certain sectors.

