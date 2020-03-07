Take a look at some of the best videos under #coronavirus on TikTok

While many videos provide genuine advice and information regarding the virus, humourous videos show the extent to which people go to maintaining distance with people who have travel history. While many videos provide genuine advice and information regarding the virus, humourous videos show the extent to which people go to maintaining distance with people who have travel history.

With 100,000 lakh people infected and over 3,400 people killed globally, Coronavirus is decidedly one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks in recent history. And TikTok users are creating and sharing videos related to the virus with millions of people worldwide.

While many videos under the trending hashtag #coronavirus cut through the confusion and give genuine advice to the public, others have used humour and uploaded several videos in skit formats.

Take a look at some of the most viewed videos under the hashtag here:

As rumours are spreading as quickly as the virus itself, many international organisations like the World Health Organisation(WHO) have joined the platform to spread awareness and debunk the myths.

So far, 34 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India. The virus has now spread to more than 90 countries, with seven countries reporting their first cases on Friday.

