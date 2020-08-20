Georgia teachers’ rap video to welcome back students to school is a hit online

Since being shared online, the videos shared by the teachers have gone viral on several social media platforms and promoted positive reactions among netizens.

As classes go digital in order to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in a post-Covid-19 world, two teachers in Georgia have come up with an innovative rap to make online learning fun.

Teachers at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Dougherty County in Albany, Callie Evans and Audri Williams, sang raps to motivate their students who joined back school via virtual classes.

According to a CNN report, schools in Dougherty County have been shut since March due to the pandemic. “We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Evans told the news website. “They were used to being in class. So, we just wanted to kind of motivate them and engage them and make sure they were excited for what was to come even though it was unknown,” Evans said.

“Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year!!” wrote Evans while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

The rap by the teachers was a remake of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin,” which gained a lot of traction on TikTok. “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts and fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin’?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!” read Williams’ Instagram post. Here, take a look at her rap:

Since being shared online, the videos shared by the teachers have gone viral on several social media platforms and promoted positive reactions among netizens with many praising them for the initiative.

