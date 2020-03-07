Stephen King’s post featuring Pennywise from ‘It’ amid coronavirus scare wins the Internet

Taking a photo from the introduction scene of Pennywise, the clown interacting with the boy, Georgie in the film, King changed the dialogue to say, “I got hand sanitizer down here…” Taking a photo from the introduction scene of Pennywise, the clown interacting with the boy, Georgie in the film, King changed the dialogue to say, “I got hand sanitizer down here…”

As coronavirus fears continue to worry people worldwide, people have been coming up with memes, jokes, and videos to keep up their spirits. Revered horror and supernatural fiction author Stephen King too joined the bandwagon and won the internet with his odd sense of humour.

Sharing a picture of the 1990 horror film It, adapted from his best-selling horror novel, the author tweaked the lines from an iconic scene in the film amid the coronavirus scare. Taking a photo from the introduction scene of Pennywise, the clown interacting with the boy (Georgie in the film), King edited the dialogue to say, “I got hand sanitizer down here…” In the film, to lure the child into the sewer, the clown had been talking about balloons and circus games.

The 1986 horror novel by King and the subsequent film with the same title have continued to haunt and entertain people around the world for decades. Turning the joyful images of a clown into a daunting portrayal of Pennywise the dancing clown, King has etched a special place in the hearts of readers and viewers alike.

Here’s the original scene:

People on the internet loved their favourite author’s dark sense of humour and couldn’t stop appreciating his post, which is going viral with over 160,000 likes and at least 50,000 retweets. People reacted to the post referring to the horror film and the post got a lot of eyeballs online.

🤣😂🤣😂 You are the King. 🙌♥️ https://t.co/SPKMs4mTZT — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) March 6, 2020

This man is a national treasure. https://t.co/pdSk79tqWT — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) March 6, 2020

This is why you are and always will be one of my favorite authors, Stephen. https://t.co/szPQQKC3At — SciNiece (No 💰 for 🐍) (@SciNiece) March 7, 2020

Stephen King just won the Internet https://t.co/z7ANgsdxOA — Amanda Halpin (@iAmanda91) March 7, 2020

I hope he made Georgie sanitize that arm before he bit it off! — Trump’s Silent Movies (@SilentTrumpFilm) March 6, 2020

You didn’t! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TP4VydknGq — Lenny the Cook and Nurse 🌊🌊🌊 (@yankees1958) March 6, 2020

Stephen King moves to factual novels.. https://t.co/Fr3NHXmVZO — John West 🖤 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 7, 2020

“We’re all clean down here, Georgie…” — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) March 6, 2020

thank god, cause everybody’s looking for IT. — Grzegorz Bielski (@BielskiGrzegorz) March 6, 2020

I think I love you….. more than I already did 🙌🏽❤🔥🤣 — 𝒢𝑒𝓂™💎🏳️‍🌈 #Biden2020 (@Lady_Star_Gem) March 6, 2020

My thoughts exactly! And Pence! — The 🍄 Has To Go (@CamiLee13) March 7, 2020

“Don’t ya want your hands clean, Georgie?” https://t.co/fGvBdz86dv — Ken Bikoff (@kbikoff) March 6, 2020

Master of the understatement! https://t.co/dbYBF4Zu98 — ● Oor Steve (@bellshillbaker) March 6, 2020

King’s tweet comes at a time when prices of disinfectants, masks, and hand sanitisers have skyrocketed owing to the demand worldwide.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd