Coronavirus scare: Afraid to visit store, US woman helps elderly couple with grocery shopping

The tweet brought attention of many people online who never thought this would be a problem thinking online delivery was very common. The tweet brought attention of many people online who never thought this would be a problem thinking online delivery was very common.

Amid coronavirus scare, a professional runner’s sweet gesture of helping an elderly couple buy groceries has gone viral. In a series of tweets, Rebecca Mehra from Bend, Oregon shared how she helped two strangers sitting in their car afraid to go out in a public space owing to the raising case of Covid-19 in the US. She noticed the pair sitting in their car outside the store and the woman approached her with a $100 bill if she would do the shopping for them.

“Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out,” Mehra wrote in a tweet adding the woman was almost in tears. “I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help,” she added in another tweet.

Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out. Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list, and asked if I — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

I know it’s a time of hysteria and nerves, but offer to help anyone you can. Not everyone has people to turn to. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

She ended her message by reminding people to remember those who are extra vulnerable, in great times of need like these. “This is not about me, or anyone in particular, it is about the people all over the world who feel hopeless against this virus. Now is the time to reach out to those in your community who may need help or feel forgotten,” she wrote.

The tweet started a conversation online as the elderly people with a weak immunity are susceptible.

Many lauded and thanked the woman for being a good Samaritan helping out those in needs and encouraged others too do the same for senior citizens and elderly who may not be well aware about how to navigate through online delivery. Some also asked if there are charities or group that exist or maybe start a volunteering services to do it in times of crisis. Her post inspired many and they said they would do the same for their elderly relatives and neighbours.

I’ve been balling for the last half hour after reading this story. Can someone please tell me if there is a charity or non-profit that will grocery shop for our seniors so they don’t have to sit terrified in a parking lot waiting for a Good Samaritan to help them? #yyc #ableg https://t.co/Zc2h9lk0fB — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 13, 2020

Please read this thread. While most of us will make a full recovery if we come in contact with CoronaVirus, the ones that are vulnerable and fragile need to be checked on. Keep checking on your folks, check on your neighbors. Be available to someone in need❤️ https://t.co/tQjAyCBgjV — Azita Ghanizada (@AzitaGhanizada) March 13, 2020

Thread. If you’re less at risk, check on those most at risk in your lives and see what errands you can run, casseroles you can bring or etc. to help them. And stay attuned for situations like this where people are asking for help. We have to take care of one another. https://t.co/oNVs3S87HY — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) March 12, 2020

After 9-11 I was walking down Broadway and noticed a woman beside me suddenly sit at the curb in distress. I sat beside her and asked if she was all right. She began to weep. She was overwhelmed by the attacks. She needed to be not alone. We sat together for a while and talked https://t.co/T8fLbMiMPh — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) March 12, 2020

really sad story and an eye-opener to all the people saying this is a hoax and “just the flu” COVID-19 is devastating the older population. people 60+ account for 80% of total recorded deaths. stay healthy everyone https://t.co/lcfdQlzDeY — antonio (@antoniodelotero) March 12, 2020

I was thinking about this today in the parking lot at Stop & Shop. They should be setting up curb side service that is an express lane for the elderly or where they can drop off grocery lists and have ppl go inside for them. Lets remember that not everyone A) has internet B) has https://t.co/JHwFhiVO0d — Ace Gershfield (@Ace6one7) March 13, 2020

Thanks for this. I’m going to knock on some neighbors doors tonight to see who needs a grocery store run. — Kim Mackrill (@kimmackrill) March 12, 2020

Reading and thinking about my parents (both in their early 70’s) doing this. They’re proud and not from a generation that asks for help easily. Crying thinking about them sitting and waiting to find someone who might help. Thank you for your kindness! 🙏 — Lisa Marie (@TriBookNerd) March 12, 2020

Thank you for sharing this story. I’m a City Councilmember and it inspired me to start a volunteer program for community members to go grocery shopping and run errands for elderly neighbors. ❤️ — Phillipe Cunningham (@CunninghamMPLS) March 12, 2020

Thank you for your story. It inspired me to post an offer on Nextdoor to help anyone in my neighborhood who needs help doing groceries or getting other supplies. — Elisabeth Bik (@MicrobiomDigest) March 12, 2020

I just texted my mother-in-law to tell her that we would help with grocery shopping or any other errands. Thank you for prompting the thought! — Patti Mulligan 🔬✊🏽 (@chachina) March 12, 2020

Thank you Rebecca. I’m thinking of my neighbors – she’s a very active and healthy 75+ and her son (55?) has cancer. He’s not on chemo but his treatment does weaken his immune system.

I will go and tell them that I’ll gladly do their grocery runs for them until this thing is over. — French Spy (@frenchspy) March 12, 2020

It’s heartbreaking to know many people are all alone in this world. Even more heartbreaking to know there are those among us who would have disappeared with that $100. Thank you for your compassion. #KindnessMatters #LookForTheHelpers pic.twitter.com/pn6Y7fPHJX — Connie On Karma Watch #TickTockTraitors (@ImmaBlueDot) March 13, 2020

Yes, I was in the store last week when an elderly woman said she’s afraid bc her $ is limited & she wasn’t hinting as we were speaking abt the hysteria. I bought her cwater & ensure type powder & put them in her trunk. Ur right. Talk to people. Thank u 4 being a good person — BRAZIL/FLIP beauty (@elexusirene) March 13, 2020

My 81 year old mother & most of her friends would have died of a panic attack if they had to order groceries online. She hates the internet & doesn’t trust online paying. Spend more time with the elderly before calling BS on something I’ve done for other old folks too. — Sunshine and Lace (@Lace_N_Books) March 12, 2020

I’m pretty sure my 85 year-old father wouldn’t know to order from Amazon. Besides, he does not have a computer, internet or credit card. No Walmart or Meijer’s that delivers where he lives in rural Michigan. People…everyone is not like you. — Keri Bercher (@sudsymittensoap) March 13, 2020

Neither of my 80+ year old parents would have any clue how to order groceries online. @walmart and other grocers need to consider age challenges to technology. Offer to take phone orders. — Laura Lowe (@La_La_Lowe) March 12, 2020

In the US, nearly 1500 people have been tested positive so far for the virus and over 20 people have died since the virus was first reported in the country. With the exception of the United Kingdom, travellers from across Europe have been barred from entering the US for a period of 30 days. President Donald Trump Wednesday said the new rule would come into effect from Friday midnight.

As the death toll due COVID-19 nears 4,300, with over 119,100 infected in at least 114 countries, the epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe from China, with Italy alone recording 827 deaths so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd