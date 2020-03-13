Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Must Read

Coronavirus scare: Afraid to visit store, US woman helps elderly couple with grocery shopping

In a series of tweets, Rebecca Mehra from Bend, Oregon shared the incident on her social accounts, how she helped two strangers sitting in their car afraid to go out in a public space owing to the raising case of Covid-19 in the US. The couple waited for 45 minutes before she turned up and helped them out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 13, 2020 5:54:14 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus elderly couple groceries, coronavirus usa, coronavirus good news, woman helps shopping elderly couple, viral news, indian express The tweet brought attention of many people online who never thought this would be a problem thinking online delivery was very common.

Amid coronavirus scare, a professional runner’s sweet gesture of helping an elderly couple buy groceries has gone viral. In a series of tweets, Rebecca Mehra from Bend, Oregon shared how she helped two strangers sitting in their car afraid to go out in a public space owing to the raising case of Covid-19 in the US. She noticed the pair sitting in their car outside the store and the woman approached her with a $100 bill if she would do the shopping for them.

“Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out,” Mehra wrote in a tweet adding the woman was almost in tears. “I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help,” she added in another tweet.

She ended her message by reminding people to remember those who are extra vulnerable, in great times of need like these. “This is not about me, or anyone in particular, it is about the people all over the world who feel hopeless against this virus. Now is the time to reach out to those in your community who may need help or feel forgotten,” she wrote.

The tweet started a conversation online as the elderly people with a weak immunity are susceptible.

Many lauded and thanked the woman for being a good Samaritan helping out those in needs and encouraged others too do the same for senior citizens and elderly who may not be well aware about how to navigate through online delivery. Some also asked if there are charities or group that exist or maybe start a volunteering services to do it in times of crisis. Her post inspired many and they said they would do the same for their elderly relatives and neighbours.

In the US, nearly 1500 people have been tested positive so far for the virus and over 20 people have died since the virus was first reported in the country. With the exception of the United Kingdom, travellers from across Europe have been barred from entering the US for a period of 30 days. President Donald Trump Wednesday said the new rule would come into effect from Friday midnight.

As the death toll due COVID-19 nears 4,300, with over 119,100 infected in at least 114 countries, the epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe from China, with Italy alone recording 827 deaths so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement