Toilet paper to condoms, what people are stockpiling globally due to the coronavirus spread

The spread of the coronavirus covid-19 has sparked concerns across nations but has also prompted people across the world to start stockpiling on certain items. These include items like hand sanitizers and face masks that help in preventing the spread of the virus, to unusual items like toilet paper and condoms.

According to a Guardian report, as the death toll in China crossed 3,000, Australia warns that millions inside the country could become infected with the virus. The fear among people has led to a change in consumer behaviour resulting in “panic buying” across several countries around the world.

There has been a sudden surge in the purchase of toilet paper forcing some supermarket chains in Sydney to implement a four-pack buying limit, the BBC reported. While the authorities have stressed there is no such toilet paper emergency, the panic among people has even led to people stealing from public loos.

Several pictures of people stockpiling essentials are being shared on social media using hashtags such as #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis.

Until today I didn’t really believe this panic was so widespread. This is my local Woolies. We are obviously all doomed. #ToiletPaperEmergency #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/2ixVkVkZfn — Victoria Here Comes the Roaring 20s (@vthieberger) March 5, 2020

However, the toilet paper situation is not distinctive to Australia as similar behaviour pattern has been triggered among buyers in Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong as well as a surge in the sale of toilet paper has been observed in the US, the news website reported.

The buying frenzy is not limited to toilet paper. According to The Sun, there has been a spike in the sale of home entertainment kit such as video games, yoga mats as well as condom packets amid the coronavirus panic.

While Chinese e-commerce sites Pinduoduo (PDD.O) observed that the hair cutting kits and condoms were their most popular items, another website JD.com (JD.O) noted a surge in the sales of their baking and roasting equipment, the Reuters reported.

An unverified picture of an empty shelf displaying contraceptives was posted on Facebook page Ryde District Mums by a Sydney resident Thanh Thai along with a caption, “Can anybody please tell me what happened?” the Daily Mail reported.

According to the news website, the surge in the sale of condom packets began after a viral post encouraged people to use them on their fingers to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.

Condoms in Singapore sold out amidst coronavirus fear. Since Singaporeans have been using the condom as a protective measure when touching the elevator buttons in their apartments and other buildings to prevent being contaminated. pic.twitter.com/uGfghE4ZNy — Siddharth Misra (@sidart_misra) February 13, 2020

Following the virus outbreak, there have been several guidelines issued by health agencies advising people to practice good hygiene to prevent the virus from spreading including regularly washing hands, wearing masks and using hand sanitizers.

However, the sudden surge in demand for these products, as the virus continues to spread has also prompted vendors to hike their prices.

