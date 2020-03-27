Follow Us:
Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Doctor returns home from work, stops son from hugging him, then breaks down

The doctor from Saudi Arabia, was later identified as Nasser Ali Al Shahrani, and said the video was aimed at raising public awareness about the highly infectious disease, and the grim reality of healthcare professionals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2020 6:03:59 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus doctor nurse videos, saudi doctor stops hug from son, doctor stop child from hugging, doctor breaks down, viral videos, indian express The video was first shared on TikTok and then quickly spread to other social media platforms as well.

As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, a video of a Saudi doctor breaking down after stopping his child from hugging him is going viral.

Health professionals around the world have been stretched  to provide the best possible care during the pandemic, but also have to be careful about not contracting or spreading the virus.  In the video, the doctor is seen returning home to his family and his child runs in to hug him.

However, the doctor immediately raises his hands to stop his son from coming too close. Then the doctor crouches and breaks into tears.

A Gulf News report later identified the doctor as Nasser Ali Al Shahrani, who said his act was aimed at raising public awareness about the highly infectious disease as well as the grim reality of healthcare professionals.

Talking to a leading Saudi newspaper Okaz, the doctor, who is attached with King Salman Hospital in Riyadh, said, “The clip aimed to make citizens and residents aware of hazards of the coronavirus and to comply with arrangements and instructions of the Health Ministry.”

There was some criticism regarding the doctor returning home in his scrubs, but Dr Ali said that all hospital employees left their protective gloves and face masks in the hospital before leaving. The doctor added that he usually called his wife before going home and would instruct her to stop their children from meeting him until he changed out of his outfit, sterilised his hands and had a shower.

“All colleagues should avoid approaching their children and families until they wash their hands and take the necessary precautions,” he said.

The video was shared by many on social media who said the video was heartbreaking.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia on Friday reported its third coronavirus death and announced 112 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,012.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement