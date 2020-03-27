Watch: Doctor returns home from work, stops son from hugging him, then breaks down

The video was first shared on TikTok and then quickly spread to other social media platforms as well. The video was first shared on TikTok and then quickly spread to other social media platforms as well.

As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, a video of a Saudi doctor breaking down after stopping his child from hugging him is going viral.

Health professionals around the world have been stretched to provide the best possible care during the pandemic, but also have to be careful about not contracting or spreading the virus. In the video, the doctor is seen returning home to his family and his child runs in to hug him.

However, the doctor immediately raises his hands to stop his son from coming too close. Then the doctor crouches and breaks into tears.

A Gulf News report later identified the doctor as Nasser Ali Al Shahrani, who said his act was aimed at raising public awareness about the highly infectious disease as well as the grim reality of healthcare professionals.

#Watch: Saudi doctor weeps as he follows #socialdistancing advice as #COVID19 crisis continues and refuses to hug his child as he returns home from the hospital pic.twitter.com/KZvQtrOqAy — Arab News (@arabnews) March 25, 2020

Talking to a leading Saudi newspaper Okaz, the doctor, who is attached with King Salman Hospital in Riyadh, said, “The clip aimed to make citizens and residents aware of hazards of the coronavirus and to comply with arrangements and instructions of the Health Ministry.”

There was some criticism regarding the doctor returning home in his scrubs, but Dr Ali said that all hospital employees left their protective gloves and face masks in the hospital before leaving. The doctor added that he usually called his wife before going home and would instruct her to stop their children from meeting him until he changed out of his outfit, sterilised his hands and had a shower.

“All colleagues should avoid approaching their children and families until they wash their hands and take the necessary precautions,” he said.

The video was shared by many on social media who said the video was heartbreaking.

The fear and emotional exhaustion just pour off this man. — Michelle Wilson (@MichelleLWil) March 27, 2020

This is heartbreaking. But we will overcome. https://t.co/U5yIeFkhE3 — chinelo Peters (@chinelo_peters) March 27, 2020

We cant thank these people enough. Forever grateful to each and every one of you. ❤️ https://t.co/BcATj0dryS — KaFa DhoNbe (@KafaDhonbe) March 27, 2020

The way thatvbaby stopped literally broke my heart

At least babies doesn’t deserve this

💔💔 https://t.co/gqkL7e7Ajs — Eesha (@narbhi_always) March 27, 2020

It’s a message more than a scene describes what happening to medical stuff around the world 💔

نحاول نرقع — Ma7AmD (@mo799r) March 26, 2020

OK, I’m not crying, you’re crying — Herb Glatter (@herbyg72) March 26, 2020

😢😢😢 what a toll this virus & stress must take on those at the battlefront. Social distancing when we most need a hug. May God bless them & their families. May he forgive us & heal us. — Christanne #MAGA2020 💗🌿🇺🇸🌴🌹🇸🇦 (@ScheyChris) March 27, 2020

The doctor may be wrong in touching his face, but…

This is the purest emotional love between the little kid (who does not know much about the seriousness of the issue) and the father (who just realized the seriousness). His only concern at that time, is to safe guard his son. — The Boss 😎 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@Power79646739) March 26, 2020

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia on Friday reported its third coronavirus death and announced 112 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,012.

