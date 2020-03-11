Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A coronavirus-quarantined US politician’s tweet on life and death inspires many meme

Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted an image of warriors from the 2018 film The Great Battle and said, "Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2020 7:39:13 pm
Paul Gosar, Paul Gosar coronavirus meme, Paul Gosar battle vs virus meme, Paul Gosar life and death memes, Paul Gosar coronavirus quarantine, USA coronavirus outbreak, indian express Paul Gosar’s tweet is getting meme treatment on Twitter after he placed himself in isolation coming in contact with a man, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Two members of the US Congress, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Paul Gosar, put themselves at self-quarantine after they came in contact with a man who has since tested positive for the coronavirus at a political conference. But Gosar ended up starting a meme trend after he decided to share his thoughts in a tweet, which many said indicated he was suffering for “existential crisis”.

The Congressman tweeted an image of warriors from the 2018 film The Great Battle and said, “Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.”

While some criticised the politician, his tweet also inspired many memes. From featuring a tussle between pets and their toys to videos of epic fails, here’s what people came up with:

However, this wasn’t the only tweet by Gosar that caught people’s attention. While talking about the infection instead of coronavirus or Covid-19, he referred to it as “Wuhan virus” which he was criticised for.

The virus has infected more than 1000 people in the US and killed at least 29 people so far, most of them in Washington. As the virus continues to spread in the country, many political rallies for the upcoming presidential election have been cancelled. Public gatherings in various states have also been banned.

