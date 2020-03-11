A coronavirus-quarantined US politician’s tweet on life and death inspires many meme

Paul Gosar’s tweet is getting meme treatment on Twitter after he placed himself in isolation coming in contact with a man, who tested positive for coronavirus. Paul Gosar’s tweet is getting meme treatment on Twitter after he placed himself in isolation coming in contact with a man, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Two members of the US Congress, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Paul Gosar, put themselves at self-quarantine after they came in contact with a man who has since tested positive for the coronavirus at a political conference. But Gosar ended up starting a meme trend after he decided to share his thoughts in a tweet, which many said indicated he was suffering for “existential crisis”.

The Congressman tweeted an image of warriors from the 2018 film The Great Battle and said, “Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.”

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

While some criticised the politician, his tweet also inspired many memes. From featuring a tussle between pets and their toys to videos of epic fails, here’s what people came up with:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/eSk16JSyoB — Alfalfa Bill (@okcapitoldome) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. #Coronavid19 https://t.co/BxI5Si3sBl pic.twitter.com/ttpdzUxf8V — Shabrina (@slowtravelstory) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/0XOV4TQI8x — Thee wailer ❄ (@JunNzabara) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. https://t.co/JlRjuiTSIo pic.twitter.com/bo7CPX2lX0 — Goofee (@nervousamerican) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/CVOBeFwICN — Nathan Naylor (@ntwo) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/WOJ54I3gm2 — Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) March 11, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.

(Our grandson and our deaf bull terrier) pic.twitter.com/GGnvaAclX6 — Sabrina Zombie (@NumbZombieMom) March 10, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/rg2nFpwMHR — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GTjkbzu2hY — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/vARV2y2vLh — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 9, 2020

“Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.” pic.twitter.com/TAmNyP9rqz — Mattress Gabriele (@prof_gabriele) March 9, 2020

“Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.” pic.twitter.com/n1lc1iQMDp — James Morden (@JamesMorden) March 9, 2020

However, this wasn’t the only tweet by Gosar that caught people’s attention. While talking about the infection instead of coronavirus or Covid-19, he referred to it as “Wuhan virus” which he was criticised for.

The virus has infected more than 1000 people in the US and killed at least 29 people so far, most of them in Washington. As the virus continues to spread in the country, many political rallies for the upcoming presidential election have been cancelled. Public gatherings in various states have also been banned.

