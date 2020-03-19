‘This breaks my heart’: Woman shares engagement news with granddad through glass amid Covid-19 lockdown

In the pictures shared by on Facebook, a visibly emotional Boyd can be seen showing her ring to her grandfather. In the pictures shared by on Facebook, a visibly emotional Boyd can be seen showing her ring to her grandfather.

While people around the world have been forced into isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, a woman decided to visit her grandfather to share the news of her engagement.

However, as newly engaged Carly Boyd was not allowed to meet her grandfather at a nursing home because of the coronavirus restrictions, she shared the news with him through his room’s window.

“Even though visitation is restricted at this time, staff suggested an alternative. Here, a resident’s granddaughter tells her grandfather that she’s engaged! Emotional and memorable, for sure!! Thank you, Carly Boyd, for allowing us to capture this special moment!!” read the post shared by the nursing home.

In the pictures shared on Facebook, a visibly emotional Boyd can be seen showing her ring to her grandfather. Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people reacting to the moment shared between the grandfather-daughter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd