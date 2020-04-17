Sweden’s Princess Sofia joins Stockholm hospital to help medical professionals

Princess Sofia of Sweden has joined to help medical professionals at a Stockholm hospital. (Prinsparet/ Instagram, TT News Agency via AP) Princess Sofia of Sweden has joined to help medical professionals at a Stockholm hospital. (Prinsparet/ Instagram, TT News Agency via AP)

In a first, a member of a royal family has joined frontline workers in the battle against the Covid-19 virus. Princess Sofia of Sweden recently started working at a Stockholm hospital to help during the pandemic and has received praise from across the world.

The 35-year-old royal joined the Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is a patron and holds the Honorary Chair. The Princess has completed an intensive training program and will work as an assistant to hospital staff with non-medical tasks. Although she will not be treating patients directly, the role of volunteers is to aid the frontline workers.

The royal’s official Instagram account made the announcement, and the princess said that she completed an emergency training course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm.

Sharing a photo of her new hospital ID and in royal blue scrubs, the princess wrote she will be joining other newly-trained colleagues.

“To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding. Thanks!” she wrote in the post.

As the country saw a surge in coronavirus cases in the recent month, the emergency training program was launched to reduce the workload of healthcare workers.

According to Royal Central, the Sophiahemmet University has offered an online emergency training course, initially intended for 30 people.

“It is mostly the staff of SAS, a Swedish airline, and the staff of hotels and restaurants who participated in this course as they are now temporarily unemployed. Now 80 people a week are trained at the university of which Princess Sofia was a participant,” the report said.

A statement issued by Sweden’s Royal Court read, “In the crisis, we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.”

According to reports, the hospital where the royal member began work on Thursday has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus yet. A spokesperson explained that Princess Sofia and other volunteers will not be working directly with patients but supporting doctors and nurses.

“They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning,” Pia Hultkrantz told People.

Sweden’s Princess Sofia poses for the media next to registered nurse Gustav Westoo, on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet hospital, of which she is the patron, in Stockholm. (Source: TT News Agency via AP) Sweden’s Princess Sofia poses for the media next to registered nurse Gustav Westoo, on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet hospital, of which she is the patron, in Stockholm. (Source: TT News Agency via AP)

The country has seen over 12,000 cases of the virus and over 1000 fatalities.

The princess is wife of Prince Carl Philip, son of King Carl Gustaf, and joined the royal family in 2015. The couple have two sons.

Her inclusion to the royal family five years back wasn’t easy as she had a successful career as a glamorous model at the time. However, she has since become a respected member of the country’s royal family.

Meanwhile, in Britan, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, launched a new campaign encouraging people to look after their mental health during lockdowns.

