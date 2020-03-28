COVID-19: UK paramedic breaks down as entire neighbourhood comes out to applaud her

The mother of the paramedic shared the touching video online and it quickly went viral. (Ali Porter/ Facebook) The mother of the paramedic shared the touching video online and it quickly went viral. (Ali Porter/ Facebook)

As medical experts and all emergency personnel are working tirelessly to help the coronavirus patients around the globe, citizens can’t thank them enough to show their gratitude. Recently, an entire neighbourhood joined their forces to applaud a young paramedic as she was on her way to work in the United Kingdom and the clip is going viral.

Tayla Porter from Basingstoke in Britain was surprised to receive thundering applause when she stepped out of her home to leave for the work. Seeing the overwhelming appreciation, the 22-year-old ambulance worker was unable to stop her tears. Her mother Ali Porter captured the poignant moment on camera and shared it on Facebook. The video has since then garnered over 1.6 million views.

Watch the video here:

“I just love where we live, everyone in our street united to wave Tayla off on her paramedic shift tonight just the boost she needed 🥰 The heroes chocolates and homemade cake were a lovely touch,” the proud mother wrote online.

After a few people had posted on the family’s local village forum about joining in the national clap for carers applause at 8 pm, the mother of the emergency carer mentioned to her neighbours that her eldest daughter would be leaving for work around 4 pm. But little did she know people would be out at their doors to support her.

“I had no idea the whole street would come out. I just thought it might be our next door neighbours and the house opposite. What I didn’t realise was that every single house had at least one person come out to clap her,” Daily Mail quoted the 55-year-old parent.

Britain earlier this week got together to #ClapforCarers, where everyone around the country joined in to show support and even the royal family posted video of their youngest members applauding. In a video shared on Kensington Palace’s official handle, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen clapping from the garden.

Citizens of many countries around the world have adopted similar initiatives to thank all those fighting the infectious disease on the frontlines.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus along with Prince Charles and other noted personalities. Globally, confirmed cases around the world surpassed 600,000 and death toll crossed 27,000.

