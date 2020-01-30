Empty jars to plastic sheets, people are using weird things as protection against coronavirus

Photos of people using empty water jars, helmets and plastic bags as protection are doing the rounds on social media. Photos of people using empty water jars, helmets and plastic bags as protection are doing the rounds on social media.

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly in China and across the world (with the first case confirmed in India on Thursday), photos are emerging on social media of people taking unusual measures to protect themselves. Photos of people at different locations using everyday items like empty water jars and plastic sheets to cover themselves are doing the rounds of social media.

Photos were posted of a group of passengers at an airport with plastic sheets over their heads. There is one photo of a woman covered in a plastic sheet at a departmental store, with a protective layer of plastic over the goods as well.

One man on a flight from Shanghai to Perth was photographed wearing a helmet as protection. Multiple airlines have reduced or suspended flights to China, including British Airways and United Airlines.

Here are some of the tweets going viral online:

Some smart tricks to defy the menacing virus going around in China. Photos circulated from a friend in Guangzhou. pic.twitter.com/Cnky8097jm — Wu Gang (@WuGang_CX) January 29, 2020

Today in Chinese hazmat suits… #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OwZPuXAKke — C 0 N T Λ G I 0 N W Λ V Ξ (@inteldotwav) January 30, 2020

上有天堂， 下有宇航❓

This father and little girl in #杭州 #Hangzhou found an astronautical way to recycle water jugs in order to help combat the Earth’s #coronavirus

I wonder whose idea it was; daddy’s or daughter’s?

I’d wear that white helmet like “The Stig” from Top Gear. pic.twitter.com/EOSIF6N1e0 — CIAspy 🌀 (@CIAspy) January 29, 2020

Passenger wears motorbike helmet on-board a flight over fear of coronavirus https://t.co/4fNOglkpus pic.twitter.com/VsxeRsJ9fK — Onome Igugu (@tsbcomng) January 29, 2020

Poor folks trying all their might to stay alive when the government covers up #WuhanCoronavirus #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/NXR52zrOCe — 🖐May justice prevail👆 (@lmschu_cp) January 27, 2020

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) appears to spread more easily than the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, but is less severe in terms of the number of deaths, Hong Kong-based Professor Malik Peiris, who played a critical role in identifying SARS in 2003, told The Indian Express. However, the new strain of coronavirus is “more severe” than the 2009 Influenza A (H1N1), he said.

The virus has killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,800 globally, but most of them are presently in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among people. Chinese officials say it is infectious during its incubation period, which could range from one to 14 days.

(with inputs from Reuters)

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd