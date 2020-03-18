Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19

Coronavirus: As work from home sets in, netizens give a sneak peak of their new ‘co-workers’

Taking to social media, many people are sharing pictures and videos of their new "co-workers", who may not be all that interested in work but clearly don't mind taking over their owner's laptops or steal an affectionate moment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2020 3:18:41 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus scare, work from home, China, coronavirus cases India, coronavirus death, trending, indian express, indian express news “My new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of his dog playing with the bone right where he was working

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many companies around the world have closed down their offices and advised employees to work from home. While working in isolation has its own pitfalls like low productivity and less interaction with co-workers, it has clearly benefitted pets who seem to be delighted to spend some extra time with their owners.

“My new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of his dog playing with a bone at his workplace. “I think my new coworker might have focus problems,” another wrote while posting a video of a very distracted cat.

Here is how the furry friends are responding to their owners working from home:

Are your pets happy too? Tell us in the comments section below.

