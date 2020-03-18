Coronavirus: As work from home sets in, netizens give a sneak peak of their new ‘co-workers’

“My new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of his dog playing with the bone right where he was working “My new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of his dog playing with the bone right where he was working

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many companies around the world have closed down their offices and advised employees to work from home. While working in isolation has its own pitfalls like low productivity and less interaction with co-workers, it has clearly benefitted pets who seem to be delighted to spend some extra time with their owners.

Taking to social media, many people are sharing pictures and videos of their new “co-workers”, who may not be all that interested in work but clearly don’t mind taking over their owner’s laptops or steal an affectionate moment.

“My new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of his dog playing with a bone at his workplace. “I think my new coworker might have focus problems,” another wrote while posting a video of a very distracted cat.

Here is how the furry friends are responding to their owners working from home:

Day 1 of working from home: no work is being done because I don’t have my “work” computer. It’s currently being set up. And my dog is as needy as ever. 😑 pic.twitter.com/uVT1ETKzBW — Dana DeLucca (@danadelucca) March 17, 2020

My dog seems to be very pleased with the new work from home placement arrangement… thanks to my SDF hosts for approving it! #dogfriendly #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/lRObKZyCIL — carolyn alexander (@ocarolina) March 17, 2020

I think my new coworker might have focus problems pic.twitter.com/qP6FLGtRrS — Dick Grayson, long suffering Nightwing (@actualdgrayson) March 17, 2020

“The pets will be happy” coworker predictions about work from home were accurate. #TogetherKy #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/g7nEsh9XeQ — Chanele (@CocoChanele) March 17, 2020

From yesterday: my new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously pic.twitter.com/rPD5xLe7XZ — 🏳️‍🌈McGoo🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@MikePMcgehee) March 18, 2020

Working from home, Day 1: New coworkers still adjusting to shared office environment. pic.twitter.com/NwgD7k4c90 — Anthony Macuk (@anthonymacuk) March 18, 2020

My new coworker is Very Serious about her work pic.twitter.com/5gKfz74A7Q — Marina Starleaf Riker (@marinastarleaf) March 16, 2020

Are your pets happy too? Tell us in the comments section below.

