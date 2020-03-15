Coronavirus: Miley Cyrus channels her inner Hannah Montana during quarantine

The tweet came in as commoners juggle between soaps, liquids and gels in a bid to disinfect themselves and their surroundings. The tweet came in as commoners juggle between soaps, liquids and gels in a bid to disinfect themselves and their surroundings.

American singer, songwriter Miley Cyrus, who revealed that she has been in quarantine for two days amid the coronavirus outbreak, summed up her fears about the disease by sharing a throwback clip from her Disney show “Hannah Montana”.

Cyrus tweeted a meme of her Hannah Montana sanitiser, claiming that it was the best to defeat the virus. “The only hand sanitizer that will defeat the coronavirus,” read the caption of the meme.

The Wrecking ball singer recently announced to her fans and followers on Instagram that she has kept herself in self-isolation in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The post, which is now viral, has garnered over 21 lakh likes, with over three lakh people retweeting it. While many agreed with the pop star, others took the opportunity to fondly remember the role essayed by the singer — Hannah Montana. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What if we don’t have one — 🧂LazrPo🧂 (@sticky_treason) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus say what? — Jordan (@jordangaias) March 14, 2020

And Hannah does everything — Team Miley Brazil 😷 (@tmileybrazil) March 14, 2020

This is so good🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Eric (@suppraa_) March 14, 2020

me 7 months later waiting for you to release something pic.twitter.com/tTNefsCzEC — 𝐋 (@lixxmcshammer) March 14, 2020

Have the boy version made with Oliver on it — ᴰᴱᴬᵀᴴˢᵀᴿᴼᴷᴱ (@Dopy_Yogi) March 15, 2020

Where is the album we need the damn album pic.twitter.com/xUR5rIITyx — Sebi🍕 (@Sebimanzoni1) March 14, 2020

There you go use the pandemic to advertise for your products — mwg2000 (@mw_g2000) March 14, 2020

LOL. You’re hilarious. — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) March 14, 2020

whoever snatched all these off the shelves in 2012 is really winning rn — lil baby (@Lexeelarue) March 14, 2020

Globally over 5,000 people have died from coronavirus outbreak. In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased to 107. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

