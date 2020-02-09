In sickness and in health: Couples in Korea turn up for mass wedding amid coronavirus fears

Though members of the church handed out masks and hand sanitisers to the attendees, couples from China were banned from participating in the event. Though members of the church handed out masks and hand sanitisers to the attendees, couples from China were banned from participating in the event.

Despite concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, couples in South Korea turned out in droves for a mass wedding by the Unification Church in Gapyeong on Friday.

According to BBC, nearly 6,000 people from more than 60 countries got married and renewed their vows at the event, which was held in Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeongin, near the capital Seoul.

South Korea so far has 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.

Members of the church handed out masks and sanitisers to the attendees, though not everyone wore them. The participants were also closely and thoroughly checked for flu symptoms.

The church banned couples from China from participating in the event.

Mass weddings have been a special feature of this church, founded in the 1950s by the late Sun Myung Moon. The nuptials were overseen by Hak Ja Han Moon — his wife.

Though several festivals, graduations and concerts have been cancelled recently in view of the coronavirus threat, the church decided to go ahead with the event as it was the 100th birth anniversary of its leader.

