Love in times of coronavirus: Man’s gesture for wife on anniversary goes viral

At a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people to go in seclusion to prevent the spread of the disease, an elderly man has found a heartwarming way to celebrate his 67th wedding anniversary.

Due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions on public visitors across Connecticut, Bob Shellard couldn’t go inside a nursing home and be with his wife but that did dampen his romantic spirit.

Holding a placard that read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary,” Bob Shellard stood outside the nursing home in Connecticut where his wife worked.

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn’t allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.” https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020

Shared by NBC New York, the post with Shellard's picture has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions online.

