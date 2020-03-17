Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19

Love in times of coronavirus: Man’s gesture for wife on anniversary goes viral

The post with Shellard's picture has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions online. While many found the picture heartbreaking, others praised the old man for the sweet gesture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2020 8:36:36 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus cases, coronavirus stories, coronavirus outbreak, China, “The love we all need. But probably don’t deserve. No, I’m not crying. You are,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture.

At a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced people to go in seclusion to prevent the spread of the disease, an elderly man has found a heartwarming way to celebrate his 67th wedding anniversary.

Due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions on public visitors across Connecticut, Bob Shellard couldn’t go inside a nursing home and be with his wife but that did dampen his romantic spirit.

Holding a placard that read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary,” Bob Shellard stood outside the nursing home in Connecticut where his wife worked.

Shared by NBC New York, the post with Shellard’s picture has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions online. While many found the picture heartbreaking, others praised the old man for the sweet gesture. “The love we all need. But probably don’t deserve. No, I’m not crying. You are,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement