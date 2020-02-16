Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Must Read

Viral Video: Amid coronavirus lockdown in China, man runs 31 miles in his living room

Clocking his activist, Pan completed 6,250 laps of track inside his apartment and shared a video of the same on Chinese social media website Weibo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2020 2:16:38 pm
china coronavirus scare The clip, which soon went viral, features the marathon runner pacing around his apartment.

As people in China continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak, a marathon runner found a way to remain active amid the lockdown.

Pan Shancu from the city of Hangzhou ran over 31 miles (50km) inside his apartment as he could not “could not bear sitting down any more”, The Guardian reported. Pan is among thousands of citizens of the country who have been forced to stay indoors due to the contagious virus that has killed over 1500 people.

ALSO READ | 87-yr-old man with coronavirus feeding his wife suffering from same infection leaves netizens teary-eyed

Pan, who completed 6,250 laps of track inside his apartment, shared the video on Chinese social media website Weibo.

The clip, which soon went viral, features the marathon runner pacing around his apartment. “I have not been outside for many days, today I cannot bear sitting down any more! One lap is about 8m – I ran 50km, did it in 4:48:44, sweated all over, feels great!” read the caption of Pan’s post.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post went viral on several social media platforms and triggered multiple reactions. While many were impressed by the marathon runner’s dedication, others were amused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement