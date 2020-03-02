Group ditches coronavirus-spreading handshake for ‘leg shake’ greeting, video goes viral

The video amused many and several others appreciated the man for his creativity. The video amused many and several others appreciated the man for his creativity.

A video of a man using ‘leg shake’ to greet friends instead of the handshake – over fears that it can spread the coronavirus – is going viral.

The undated video shared by Twitter user Marina Rudyak shows a masked man come out of a vehicle and one of his friends – also wearing a mask – steps forward to greet him with a handshake. He turns it down, and instead goes ahead with a ‘leg shake’ in which he taps his foot against his friend’s. The man then goes on to greet all his other friends in the same manner.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was posted with the caption, “What to do if you can’t shake hands?” garnered over three lakh likes with over one lakh people commenting on it.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

If I had brand new trainers I’m just nodding hello. Ain’t getting no marks on my shoes — Fatgreek AIM Trader (@FatgreekTrader) February 28, 2020

Indian Namaste 🙏 is easier and better — Saurabh Jain (@skjsaurabh) March 1, 2020

That’s a good idea. Or bowing. I’d prefer either to shaking hands. Shaking hands spreads germs anyway, never mind the #coronavirus — 💖 Little Ms Lesbian ⚢ 💖 (@NorthForBritain) February 29, 2020

This is what we do in our part of the world… namaste! pic.twitter.com/TCJTJpW23k — rupa joshi (@rupajoshi) February 29, 2020

Cute. We should do that anyway. I find handshakes awkward. I either over-hug or keep massive distance. — Maria (@MariaRepnikova) February 28, 2020

While many appreciated the man for his creativity, others also pitched alternatives to greet each other without the risk of contracting the virus.

You put your right foot in.

You put your right foot out.

You put your right foot in and you shake it all about. — DaphneDoGood (@DaphneDoGood1) February 28, 2020

Well, they seem to know how to do it!#Namaste 🙏😄 pic.twitter.com/AEib5iiu83 — Abhishek G. Bhaya (@abhishekbhaya) February 29, 2020

#coronavirus #COVIDー19 That gave me a good, needed laugh. Me and my fambam have been doing wiggly-fingers waves. pic.twitter.com/QbFwWPtxvp — B Nice (“Here, in America, right matters.”) (@BNaeece) February 29, 2020

The Japanese have it even better, no contact necessary for a bow pic.twitter.com/JS9QJ8KSBb — William Penn 🌹 🌊🌊🌊 PAResists M4A (@billypenn1776) February 29, 2020

I thought the reason we take our shoes off indoors is because they’re filthy? 😬 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) February 28, 2020

You could also just say hi — Jst Phn (@Just_Phintastic) February 28, 2020

China on Monday reported 42 new deaths due to coronavirus taking the global death toll due to the outbreak over 3,000. The new deaths were reported in the Hubei province of China, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912. In the US, authorities confirmed the second death in the country due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (LIVE UPDATES )

