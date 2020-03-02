Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Group ditches coronavirus-spreading handshake for ‘leg shake’ greeting, video goes viral

In the video, the man taps his foot against his friend's, instead of shaking hands, to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2020 2:07:49 pm
Coronavirus, Leg shake, coronavirus scare, leg shake over handshake, Coronavirus prevention, China, Trending, Indian Express news The video amused many and several others appreciated the man for his creativity.

A video of a man using ‘leg shake’ to greet friends instead of the handshake – over fears that it can spread the coronavirus – is going viral.

The undated video shared by Twitter user Marina Rudyak shows a masked man come out of a vehicle and one of his friends – also wearing a mask – steps forward to greet him with a handshake. He turns it down, and instead goes ahead with a ‘leg shake’ in which he taps his foot against his friend’s. The man then goes on to greet all his other friends in the same manner.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was posted with the caption, “What to do if you can’t shake hands?” garnered over three lakh likes with over one lakh people commenting on it.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

While many appreciated the man for his creativity, others also pitched alternatives to greet each other without the risk of contracting the virus.

China on Monday reported 42 new deaths due to coronavirus taking the global death toll due to the outbreak over 3,000. The new deaths were reported in the Hubei province of China, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912. In the US, authorities confirmed the second death in the country due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (LIVE UPDATES )

