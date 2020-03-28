Netizens thrilled as Kane Williamson’s dog pulls off classy slip catch during self-isolation

People on social media have been impressed by the dog’s fielding skills. (Source: Kane Williamson/ Instagram) People on social media have been impressed by the dog’s fielding skills. (Source: Kane Williamson/ Instagram)

With almost all sporting events cancelled around the world in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people are looking for ways to keep themselves entertained during home isolation. And leading the way are professional sports personalities. Recently, New Zealand cricket skipper Kane Williamson shared a video on Instagram playing cricket with his pet, leaving a smile on netizens’ face.

The Black Caps captain is considered as the game’s one of the greatest batsmen in the world and it seems, his dog, Sandy is not too shabby a fielder. Stuck at home during the lockdown in his country, the ace cricketer shared a video of him playing cricket in his backyard with the pooch flaunting impressive reflexes and taking a catch.

“Sandy in the slips! 😀 Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation,” the 29-year-old cricketer wrote online while sharing the slow-motion video that has over 3 lakh view in less than 24 hours. In a rare occasion, the cricketer can be seen celebrating after being out.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral and even spread to other social media platforms as well and people were very impressed by Sandy’s skills. While Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch commented, “This … is … everything!!!”, his teammate Jimmy Neesham dubbed it as Williamson’s “social media PB, easily.” NZ Labour Party leader Grant Robertson lauding the pooch’s precision tagged Ross Taylor and wrote, “Little movement of anticipation, set, eyes on ball. Solid technique, @rossltaylor3?”

Many joked that Williamson’s dog has been auditioning for a place in the New Zealand slip cordon, while many started tagging other cricketers to recreate the same challenge. English cricketer Tom Banton tried his dog to get into the challenge, however, it didn’t seem as interested. As the video went viral, many shared their own version too while praising Sandy.

What an idea, no interest though. Tag a mate like this in the slips. 🤣🐕🏏 #hometeam @adidas pic.twitter.com/H491FMDa7w — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) March 27, 2020

We had a go too, a more packed corden pic.twitter.com/RNt8HTdmHh — George Harrison (@georgerh23) March 27, 2020

We have now realised that Frenchies aren’t the best dogs for slip fielding pic.twitter.com/hmOpD476nS — Mark Ellis (@mjellisuk) March 27, 2020

HOWZAT?!?!?! 👏👏 — Aman Ashraff (@amanashraff) March 27, 2020

Is the dog in line for a call-up in the #T20WC? Looks a promising prospect though may find batting awkward… — Arthur_S (@allanholloway) March 27, 2020

Never seen a batsman that happy after being caught in third slip! — A Khare (@AlbertKhare1981) March 27, 2020

Sign him up for IPL❤️🐕 — Nalini (@NaliniPetal) March 27, 2020

What a wicket keeper 😳👌👌 — k.rai (@kulwant692) March 27, 2020

Canine Williamson? — Mick Hynes (@hynes63) March 27, 2020

New Zealand declared a state of emergency and so far the country has recorded over 450 coronavirus cases but the country hasn’t reported any deaths so far.

