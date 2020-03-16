Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

‘All the best to our friends in US’: China’s Jack Ma donates masks, coronavirus kits, wins praise

Sharing the pictures of the first segment of kits and masks being sent to the US, Jack Ma tweeted "The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 1:27:56 pm
coronavirus, China, Covid-19. Jack Ma, amazon, coronavirus masks, Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with many praising the Ali-Baba co-founder.

As the ongoing coronavirus scare continues to grip nations around the world, panic-buying of hand sanitisers and masks has led to a scarcity of these products in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices. To meet the high demand, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, blazing a trail in global cooperation to fight the pandemic, said he would donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the US.

Sharing pictures of the first batch of kits and masks being sent to the US, Jack Ma tweeted, “The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral, with many praising the Ali Baba co-founder. “An interconnected world is very interesting. Even if the borders are closed down, masks must enter. This is what global cooperation is all about. Well done,” tweeted a user while sharing the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement