‘All the best to our friends in US’: China’s Jack Ma donates masks, coronavirus kits, wins praise

As the ongoing coronavirus scare continues to grip nations around the world, panic-buying of hand sanitisers and masks has led to a scarcity of these products in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices. To meet the high demand, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, blazing a trail in global cooperation to fight the pandemic, said he would donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the US.

Sharing pictures of the first batch of kits and masks being sent to the US, Jack Ma tweeted, “The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America.”

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral, with many praising the Ali Baba co-founder. “An interconnected world is very interesting. Even if the borders are closed down, masks must enter. This is what global cooperation is all about. Well done,” tweeted a user while sharing the post.

Wow. China donating to third world healthcare country, America. Can we be next please? https://t.co/2u1RimY4xW — Мэтт Бенсон (@mattybuk) March 16, 2020

Jack Ma you are so kind. https://t.co/zgwwvNKSiy — A conscientious netizen (@VY6cDi3aBC6gCoh) March 16, 2020

Everyday the world becomes an even stranger place. https://t.co/4aFe2d0mwZ — bob (@suhasbaliga) March 16, 2020

#mindspark An interconnected world is very interesting. Even if the boarders are closed down, masks must enter. This is what global cooperation is all about. Well done. https://t.co/QuiI9FDeOU — Mr. Strategy. Spark your mind. #Mindspark. (@MustaphaMugisa) March 16, 2020

