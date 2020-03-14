Coronavirus: Confined to their homes, Italians sing, dance from balconies to boost morale

Uplifting clips show people in Italy, leaning out of their windows to sing national anthems and popular folk songs to boost each other’s morale during the nationwide lockdown. Uplifting clips show people in Italy, leaning out of their windows to sing national anthems and popular folk songs to boost each other’s morale during the nationwide lockdown.

Several videos of Italians singing, dancing and playing music from their balcony in an attempt to boost each other’s morale during its nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak are making rounds on the internet.

Videos of Italian neighbours singing together have surfaced on social media after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the nationwide shut down with exceptions for pharmacies, banks and grocery stores, according to The Guardian.

The COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 1200 lives and has infected more than 17,000 people in Italy.

Videos have emerged from Florence, Naples, Siena and Turin. Take a look at some of the popular videos of Italians entertaining themselves and each other through balcony concerts here:

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Naples pic.twitter.com/dVdB42AFxW — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Turin pic.twitter.com/fdVJ5PZAr6 — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Benevento pic.twitter.com/J8aMjmu2XX — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

This is Siena https://t.co/y9YtiGb1pu — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

Social media users, who have come across the videos, have lauded the efforts of Italians to find a silver lining during the dark times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Weeping. This is so different than the cacophony of keening and shouting and yowls coming from the high rises of #Wuhan. Communism destroys hope for the future. Wilts the soul. Withers the heart. — Craig Overby (@craigoverby) March 13, 2020

So sad for Italia! — Nicholas Miller (@nicholasrmiller) March 13, 2020

This truly feels eerie. It gives the sentiment of unity in danger, power and energy of the people. Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light. — Seeeeeeeeeeeeeb (@dracynical) March 13, 2020

I absolutely love Italy. I could listen to this all night. @FdaMosto pic.twitter.com/TBidmrP5cO — Angry Bird (@YeOldeGrumpy) March 13, 2020

Sounds wonderful! Keep your spirits up everyone. Summer is coming x — Erica1🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@EricaAgain) March 13, 2020

This is beautiful. — Exasperated5 (@Exasperated5) March 13, 2020

I listened and it made me smile! Thank you. — Audrey (@audreyTew3) March 13, 2020

We humans are social animals! Music overcomes despair ❤ — Livingblueinred (@Livingblueinre2) March 12, 2020

Recently, videos from Wuhan, China, went viral where residents were seen singing and encouraging each other from their homes.

Several videos showed residents of some high-rise apartment buildings in Wuhan coming together from their balconies and windows to sing the national anthem and other songs.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting more than 145,000 people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 5,400 people, a growing number of countries have ramped up their efforts to stem the outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared Europe as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and death. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

