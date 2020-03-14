Follow Us:
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Must Read

Coronavirus: Confined to their homes, Italians sing, dance from balconies to boost morale

Italy is the second worst-affected country after China, with over 1200 deaths and more than 17,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 14, 2020 4:10:12 pm
Coronavirus, People singing from balconies, Italian singing g from balconies, Coronavirus quarantine, Italy shut down, Italy shit down due to coronavirus, Coronavirus in Italy, Trending news, Indian Express news Uplifting clips show people in Italy, leaning out of their windows to sing national anthems and popular folk songs to boost each other’s morale during the nationwide lockdown.

Several videos of Italians singing, dancing and playing music from their balcony in an attempt to boost each other’s morale during its nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak are making rounds on the internet.

Videos of Italian neighbours singing together have surfaced on social media after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the nationwide shut down with exceptions for pharmacies, banks and grocery stores, according to The Guardian.

The COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 1200 lives and has infected more than 17,000 people in Italy.

Videos have emerged from Florence, Naples, Siena and Turin. Take a look at some of the popular videos of Italians entertaining themselves and each other through balcony concerts here:

Social media users, who have come across the videos, have lauded the efforts of Italians to find a silver lining during the dark times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, videos from Wuhan, China, went viral where residents were seen singing and encouraging each other from their homes.

Several videos showed residents of some high-rise apartment buildings in Wuhan coming together from their balconies and windows to sing the national anthem and other songs.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting more than 145,000 people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 5,400 people, a growing number of countries have ramped up their efforts to stem the outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared Europe as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and death. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement