Husband’s incredible gesture for wife undergoing chemo during coronavirus is winning hearts

A husband’s gesture when he could not accompany his wife on her scheduled chemotherapy session in view of coronavirus restrictions is winning the hearts of netizens.

Albert Conner has been practising social distancing and cutting out on all unnecessary outings like everyone else. He remains extra careful as his wife Kelly is undergoing treatment for with stage II breast cancer. He accompanied his wife on all hospital visits after she was diagnosed two months ago. However, he couldn’t step inside the premises in Huston, Texas as many hospitals have banned or restricted visitors’ entry for the safety of patients and staff.

But that didn’t stop the man from landing at the hospital parking lot. In a separate car, he followed his wife to MD Anderson in Sugar Land, who was at the medical centre for latest chemotherapy appointment.

Conner parked outside her window placing a big placard with a sweet message, which read: “I can’t be with you, but I’m here. Love you!” With pink ribbons to support breast cancer, he also included a thank you note for all staff in his poster. The picture of the husband’s gesture was shared by the cancer facility on its Facebook page and it quickly went viral.

“I’ve been to every treatment but this one,” he said. “And I promised her I’d be there for every step. I didn’t want to break my word.” Although he wasn’t sure if his wife would see the sign, he still went ahead with his plan.

Luckily, Kelly did notice it during her treatment as the second-floor room, in which Kelly received her infusion that day, had a window overlooking the same section of parking lot where Albert was stationed, the hospital said on its website.

“I suspected he was up to something,” the wife admitted. “He’d talked about driving over and just sitting in the car. I told him not to, that I’d be fine. But that didn’t make the gesture any less sweet. I felt so much love for him in that moment,” she said. “Just having someone with you who knows how hard it is and can sympathize is so important,” she said, adding that mental health is as important as physical health.

Cancer patients have compromised immune systems not only due to their disease but also for their treatments, which makes them more vulnerable to coronavirus and other illnesses.

Although the husband doesn’t plan to keep staying at the parking lot for all other treatment appointment, he hopes that his wife can beat cancer soon and he can celebrate it with her.

As the post went viral, many cancer patients and family members taking care of such patients found the post relatable and lauded the husband for his support underlining how difficult it is to go through treatment alone.

Earlier, in Connecticut, another elderly man had resorted to holding a placard for his wife in a nursing home on his anniversary day after he wasn’t allowed inside. Holding a placard that read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary,” Bob Shellard went viral last month for his sweet gesture.

