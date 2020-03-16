HighRiskCovid19 highlights those at risk from coronavirus to promote social distancing

So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world while the total number of cases have exceeded 1,68,000. So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world while the total number of cases have exceeded 1,68,000.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise around the world, there are certain groups that are at greater risk than others. Due to this health experts have been urging people to exercise social distancing to stem the spread of the virus and ensure those who are vulnerable remain safe. And now people on social media are sharing posts with the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 to highlight how the disease can affect people with existing conditions.

Though many who contract the virus will experience mild illness and recover, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease appear to be more vulnerable to the virus.

People have been sharing stories about their existing conditions with #HighRiskCovid19 and are urging people to prevent the spread of the virus by staying away from large groups or gatherings.

Take a look here:

My name is Imani Barbarin, I have cerebral palsy, diabetes and sleep apnea. All of these things affect my breathing in their own way. I have increased risk factors. If I get this virus, it’s life and death. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/mSzayeazda — Crutches&Spice ♿️ : Rude For A Disabled Person (@Imani_Barbarin) March 15, 2020

Hi y’all! I‘m Kati. I have #EhlersDanlos w/ MCAS, celiac, congenital heart disease, (med resistant) gastroparesis, POTS, & more. I’m tube fed, IV hydrated via chest port, on corticosteroids, w/ 48% lung function. I turned 29 2 weeks ago. I’m #HighRiskCovid19 & deserve to see 30. pic.twitter.com/MMCFi5nK0b — Kati (Noted Invalid)👩🏻‍🦽🧙🏻‍♀️ (@katimcf) March 15, 2020

I am living with stage 4 cancer. I am receiving monthly immunotherapy. I am immunocompromised. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/HbwYAf9IjQ — KrissySnow (@TheKrissySnow) March 15, 2020

I’m 46 and have been on immunosuppressants for 15 years. These meds keep my body from fighting itself and enable me to function. If you were to meet me, you’d never know. I look 100% healthy. Don’t take me away from my girls. My life matters. Our lives matter. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/ibQRFUz09B — Gina Lee (@Gina_VFL) March 15, 2020

#HighRiskCovid19 my 88 mother in a nursing home. I’m locked out, she’s locked in. Let me see her again please. #StayAtHome please! pic.twitter.com/zBZX6yRXzu — Susan (@Sclarke158) March 15, 2020

I’m immunocompromised and my life counts. I’m high risk for blood clots and inflammation damage from #RA #highriskCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/WUsv3QsZna — Shelley Fritz (@Dividivigirl) March 15, 2020

I have Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which restricts my breathing. I have scarring in my lungs from frequent bouts of pneumonia. I also have heart arrhythmia when I have fevers. I am #HighRiskCovid19. Think abt me when you break #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/3N05zPE4Ke — See Mia Wash Her Hands 🧼👏🏼 🦮👩🏻‍🦽 (@SeeMiaRoll) March 15, 2020

I have Grave’s disease, fibro, cfs, and asthma. Just because YOU are healthy does not mean the rest of us are. Think about more than yourself. I am a single mom. I’d like to see my son graduate college. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/nQyjuyMZI3 — 🦄Courtney Lynn🐧 (@CourtneyLyn4128) March 15, 2020

So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world while the total number of cases have exceeded 1,68,000.

Meanwhile in India, the number of active cases rose to 110 and there have been at least two deaths due to the virus. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

