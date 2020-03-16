Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
#HighRiskCovid19 highlights those at risk from coronavirus to promote social distancing

Under #HighRiskCovid19 on Twitter, people  who are at a higher risk for contracting the diseases are sharing overwhelming stories about their health and urging people to abide by the health advisories

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 12:37:55 pm
So far, the coronavirus has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world while the total number of cases have exceeded 1,68,000.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise around the world, there are certain groups that are at greater risk than others. Due to this health experts have been urging people to exercise social distancing to stem the spread of the virus and ensure those who are vulnerable remain safe. And now people on social media are sharing posts with the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 to highlight how the disease can affect people with existing conditions.

Though many who contract the virus will experience mild illness and recover, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease appear to be more vulnerable to the virus.

People have been sharing stories about their existing conditions with #HighRiskCovid19 and are urging people to prevent the spread of the virus by staying away from large groups or gatherings.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile in India, the number of active cases rose to 110 and there have been at least two deaths due to the virus. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

