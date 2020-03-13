Coronavirus: UK teen suspended from school for selling ‘squirts’ of hand sanitisers to classmates

Oliver Cooper was caught capitalising on the deadly outbreak after he extended his scheme to one of his teachers. (Picture credits: SWNS) Oliver Cooper was caught capitalising on the deadly outbreak after he extended his scheme to one of his teachers. (Picture credits: SWNS)

A 13-year-old UK boy was suspended from school this week after he was caught selling squirts of hand sanitizers to his classmates amid coronavirus outbreak.

As people are panic buying and stockpiling items, Oliver Cooper seized the moment to make a quick buck and decided to sell hand sanitizers to his classmates- for 50 pence per squirt. However, Cooper found himself in hot water after he extended the offer to one of his teachers.

Oliver’s mother Jenny Tompkins soon took it to Facebook, to rage about what her son had done. “This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school. Why is he getting in from school at 10:53 am you ask? Schools don’t finish until 3 pm,” She wrote on a Facebook post, sharing a picture of Oliver, with his back facing the camera.

The 32-year-old went on to explain that the “little turd” was sent home from school after he was caught charging classmates for the sanitizer to “protect themselves from the bloody coronavirus!!”

In an update of the post, Tompkins revealed that Oliver ended up making £9 (just over $11)and said that he got himself a multi-pack of Doritos on his way home from school and plans to spend the rest of his profits on a kebab.

Tompkins post garnered over 2 lakhs likes with over 1 lakh people commenting on it. Take a look at what people have to say about Oliver’s spontaneous business scheme here:

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases around the world have reached near 130,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

