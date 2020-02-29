Plastic sheets, tents, costumes: People in China take bizarre methods to shield against coronavirus

Though the number of cases seems to be slowing in China, the virus seems to be gaining momentum outside the mainland. Though the number of cases seems to be slowing in China, the virus seems to be gaining momentum outside the mainland.

From wrapping themselves in plastic foil to building an ‘anti-coronavirus tent’, many people in China are coming up with innovative techniques to stave off the deadly disease, which has claimed lives of over 2,800 people.

Adding to the mix, a taxi driver from a ride-hailing company in Beijing was recently lauded for installing plastic shield between the front and back seats of his car to isolate himself form the passengers.

This very crafty Beijing taxi driver constructed a protective “bubble” around himself amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. https://t.co/GjHrDHWyrv pic.twitter.com/MIDP0iyaFy — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2020

Zhao Haijun, who is a driver at didi chuxing, a Chinese transportation company headquartered in Beijing, reportedly came up with the extreme measure to prevent the virus from being spread through droplets in the air.

According to Gulfnews, the company also operates around nine car-disinfection stations, which has the capacity to disinfect around 400 vehicles a day.

Though the number of cases seems to be slowing in China, the virus seems to be gaining momentum outside the mainland. According to an Aljazeera report, globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness.

With Lebonen confirming its second case of coronavirus recently, a case of the extreme measure was reported where a school in Beirut was seen spraying its students with disinfectant before they entered their classrooms.

According to reports, the students were sprayed with Microbecs AP RTU, a disinfectant liquid, which is ‘non-irritant and 100% safe on humans and pets ‘ as per the product website.

Many have posted pictures and videos of people using plastic bags, bottles and motorbike helmets to keep the virus at bay. Take a look at some pictures that were well circulated on Twitter :

A dog wears a paper cup mask over its mouth on the street in Beijing 📷: Greg Baker/AFP #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/27nf4lXOM5 — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) February 4, 2020

How to make your own protective goggle if one day you have to. #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/GEoJ32Wzfg — helpful (@lifetree22) February 4, 2020

Thanks #coronaviruschina for bringing us closer to the Sci-Fi future we all wanted to live in. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/mEbZqah74C — Fantastic Services (@Fantastic) February 4, 2020

This women is taking protection to the next level. SHE’S WEARING A PLASTIC BAG OVER HER HEAD. Save yourself from the virus perhaps, but risk suffocation in the process… #china #coronavirus #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Dcz4SsG0Ud — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) January 27, 2020

