In a gaffe, news channel airs Trump’s embarrassing moments before and after coronavirus address

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation as the number of cases of novel coronavirus in the country continued to increase. However, viewers who were watching President Trump’s national address about the pandemic on C-SPAN Wednesday night got to witness some behind the scenes moments too.

In a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, Trump announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, except the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of virus that has affected over 1,000 Americans. But it was not just his tax roll out or ban that got many talking online.

Trump was caught on camera weirdly saying “Okayyyyy” as he finished his address, something the network aired without realising they were broadcasting it. The clip was shared by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah online and quickly went viral.

Now here it is, humanity’s Moment of Zen… pic.twitter.com/or8kLTI6eM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 12, 2020

However, his long sigh wasn’t the only behind-the-scene action that was aired. People were also quick to share clips of that moment where the POTUS was captured on a hot mic right before the address began dropping the f-word as he got a pen mark on himself. In the videos going viral, the 73-year-old politician could be heard saying what sounds like, “A What? Ah f***. Uh oh. I got a pen mark. Anybody have any wipe, any white stuff?”

Media will soon pivot to and focus on this hot mic from the CSPAN feed… pic.twitter.com/EciwbrWfAg — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 12, 2020

In his address on Tuesday, Trump said the coronavirus outbreak would “go away” and urged Americans to remain calm as the White House came under mounting pressure to boost its response to the health and economic crisis.

He also referred to the novel coronavirus as a “foreign virus” that raised eyebrows. “This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” the President said.

