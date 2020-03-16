Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

Coronavirus: Do you know how many times doctors wash their hands? Watch this video

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2020 6:22:24 pm
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the world, with the death toll crossing 6,500 on Monday, doctors, nurses, and medical staff, who are at the frontline of the COVID-19 battle, are being extra cautious to avoid contracting the disease.

Recently, a video of a doctor washing her hands multiple times while removing her protective gear after work has gone viral on social media.

Captioned “Do you know how many times a doctor has to wash her hands to get off work”, the video shows the doctor sanitising her hands several times as she continues to remove multiple layers of her outfit.

Watch the video here:

The World Health Organisation has recommended that health workers wear surgical masks over their mouths and noses to avoid contracting the infection, which has been declared a pandemic.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 15,000 views and flooded with several comments from netizens praising the medical staff for their hard work and dedication. “Omg!!!! Hats off to these doctors for their hard work and dedication they put to save these many lives!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

