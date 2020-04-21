Coronavirus Rhapsody to Sound of a Pandemic, the hit parodies on the internet about Covid-19

From Coronavirus Rhapsody to the Sound of a Pandemic, musicians have come up with parodies of famous songs to spread awareness about the virus that has so far killed millions. From Coronavirus Rhapsody to the Sound of a Pandemic, musicians have come up with parodies of famous songs to spread awareness about the virus that has so far killed millions.

People around the world continue to face lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many are coming up with parodies of famous hits to suit the current times. From Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody to Do Re Mi from The Sound of Music, multiple hits have been remade to speak about social distancing, lockdowns, hygiene and the novel coronavirus.

Here are some of the best from around the world:

Do Re Mi- The Sound of a Pandemic

YouTube user Shirley Serban from New Zealand quickly went viral for her voiceover, which resembled Julie Andrews’ singing Do Re Mi in the 1965 film Sound of Music.

My Favourite Things

After her Do Re Mi, Serban came up with another parody of a song from the same movie. In the new video, Julie Andrews and the kids are singing about enjoying their favourite things while staying home.

Hello (From the Inside)

American singer-songwriter Chris Mann in his parody of Adele’s Hello captured the frustration of those cooped up at home.

Coronavirus Rhapsody

Mexican musician Raúl Irabién sang about the importance of hand sanitisation and social distancing to the tune of the iconic Queen classic- Bohemian Rhapsody

One Day More

A family from Kent, United Kingdom, posted a video of a soulful rendition of One Day More from the musical Les Misérables, with lyrics changed to lines like “I had no football match today” and “our grandparents are miles away”.

