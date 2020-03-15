Video of coronavirus-themed dance performance by Mexican kids goes viral

The video shows the child, donning the doctor costume, running around the stage, chasing the virus, with a prototype of a large syringe in hand in an attempt to kill it. The video shows the child, donning the doctor costume, running around the stage, chasing the virus, with a prototype of a large syringe in hand in an attempt to kill it.

While most schools across the world have been closed down due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, a video of three kids’ dance performance on coronavirus at an event in Mexico is making the rounds on the internet.

In the now-viral video from the Ocampo 2020 Carnival in Mexico, one of the children is dressed up as the novel coronavirus and the other kids are donning costumes of a doctor and nurse.

Watch the video here:

Italy, Iran, China: Schools across the country closed for Coronavirus. Mexico: 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/IsxH04aGiA — PAISA TWEETS🇲🇽🇻🇪🇪🇨🇬🇹🇨🇱🇸🇻🇨🇴🇳🇮 🇨🇷 (@PaisaTweets_) March 7, 2020

The video shows the doctor running around the stage, chasing the virus, with a large syringe in hand. The nurse can also be seen running around the stage showing people the correct method to wash hands.

The video, which quickly went viral, has garnered over 28 lakh likes with over 90 thousand people retweeting it.

However, the video received mixed reactions after some of them thought it was racist as the kid portraying the virus was sporting a traditional Chinese hat.

