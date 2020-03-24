‘Stay Home’: Austrian pilot’s flight path is message in sky during Covid-19 pandemic

The pilot wrote the message during a 24-minute flight on Monday after taking off from an airport in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. The pilot wrote the message during a 24-minute flight on Monday after taking off from an airport in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

As the world attempts to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, a pilot in Austria traced out a flight path in the sky to remind people of an important message in these times: stay at home and practice social distancing.

Real time air traffic tracker FlightRadar tweeted about the unnamed pilot who spelt out the message “Stay Home” with the flight path.

The pilot wrote the message during a 24-minute flight Monday after taking off from an airport in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, about 50 miles south of Vienna, CNN reported.

Austria has reported over 4,668 active cases of the virus as on March 24 with 25 deaths. Here’s how people reacted to the message:

With lockdowns imposed all over the world, several countries have also imposed travel bans and flight restrictions.

