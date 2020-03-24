‘Stay Home’: Austrian pilot’s flight path is message in sky during Covid-19 pandemic

As the world attempts to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, a pilot in Austria traced out a flight path in the sky to remind people of an important message in these times: stay at home and practice social distancing.
Real time air traffic tracker FlightRadar tweeted about the unnamed pilot who spelt out the message “Stay Home” with the flight path.
A pilot just left this message to the world#StayHome https://t.co/oCkFp13TgT pic.twitter.com/EVb8bXwpJZ
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 16, 2020
The pilot wrote the message during a 24-minute flight Monday after taking off from an airport in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, about 50 miles south of Vienna, CNN reported.
Austria has reported over 4,668 active cases of the virus as on March 24 with 25 deaths. Here’s how people reacted to the message:
Better than my handwriting
— Steven (@stepri) March 16, 2020
I can do that on my phone with a screenshot and my finger. He wasted a lot of gas.
— Juan Merrill (@JuanMerrill15) March 17, 2020
Was he at home “social distancing” himself when he did this? I mean I can do the same thing with Photoshop from my home office.
— theRoddick (@_jbarker) March 16, 2020</blockquote
in case you’re wondering, it’s not pointless: pilots have to make their flight hours to be allowed to keep flying. So he was gonna have to fly either way, might as well make a statement, I guess.
— Robin van der Ploeg (@Jake_R_G) March 16, 2020
Thats a lot of gas.
— Blux (@luisjrmatos) March 16, 2020
I like how he started block letters with the E and said…”nah, screw this”
— Dusty Lee Cook (@DustyLeeCook) March 16, 2020
The plane is his home… 😜
— Fernando Bellizzi (@belfer70) March 16, 2020
Did he stayed at home to do this message? 😂
— Sergi ‘LiMonetty’ Martínez (@limonetty98) March 16, 2020</blockquote
Drone plane
— Mino (@Minooooooou) March 16, 2020
He could have done that with 0 social interaction.
— Bob Kelzow (@BobKelzow) March 16, 2020
With lockdowns imposed all over the world, several countries have also imposed travel bans and flight restrictions.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.