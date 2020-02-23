Watch: Fliers wrap themselves in plastic due to coronavirus scare

The two air passengers were filmed wearing masks, gloves and the makeshift plastic bodysuit while sitting inside a flight cabin. The two air passengers were filmed wearing masks, gloves and the makeshift plastic bodysuit while sitting inside a flight cabin.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two fliers on a Sydney to Hamilton Island flight were recently seen going a long mile to protect themselves from the infection — by wrapping themselves completely in plastic foil.

The passengers were found wearing masks, gloves and makeshift plastic bodysuits inside the flight cabin.

According to a Daily Mail report, the passengers were filmed by a fellow flyer Alyssa, on the flight from Sydney to Hamilton Island off the coast of Australia. She later shared the short clip on the microblogging site Twitter, with the caption, “When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019.

Watch the video here:

Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/iOz1RsNSG1 — alyssa (@Alyss423) February 19, 2020

In the video, one of the passengers can be seen covered in a transparent plastic suit while his companion is wearing a pink plastic bodysuit. While many who came across the short clip expressed concern over the bodysuit being a potential choking hazard, others made memes and jokes about the extream precaution. Take a look here:

He almost popped himself with his belt buckle, — jules (@julesapril8) February 19, 2020

Well at least if the plane goes down he can parachute… — jules (@julesapril8) February 19, 2020

I can explain this: pic.twitter.com/PYebjd3eMg — Will murray (@Willmur59880543) February 19, 2020

better be safe than sorry … given the choice, I wouldn’t want to die by suffocation… — AnyoneButDrumpf (@ButDrumpf) February 20, 2020

Dead on arrival via suffocation? — GB_Dorset (@gb_dorset) February 19, 2020

” sir, can I get you anything? Drink? Pillow? Shower Curtain?” — Randomdude (@Randomd95437430) February 19, 2020

Weren’t we all told not to put plastic bags over our heads as a kid? 🤷‍♂️ — Bobby (@Bobby44562471) February 19, 2020

This is the same stuff as last flu season and the one before that. Flu fashion really needs to get with the times. We need popping colors and bold patterns for our plague outfits — some guy in jersey (@paco7320) February 19, 2020

Soon we will all be a bubble boy pic.twitter.com/QtbTjgUm9K — Mangaka J (@MangakaJuryau) February 19, 2020

He’ll have the last laugh a few months from now–when he’s the only one whose lungs still work well enough to laugh. — HB in NC (@LightningNC) February 19, 2020

They will have the last laugh… — Rich (@Rich12687944) February 19, 2020

According to Al Jazeera, Australia has so far confirmed 23 cases of the virus, as of February 23. This includes seven passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan.

ALSO READ | Four more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast

Meanwhile, in China, the death toll due to coronavirus continued to rise, with 97 deaths reported on Sunday, taking the total figure to 2,442. The number of confirmed cases rose to 76,936, officials said on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd