Follow Us:
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Must Read

Watch: Fliers wrap themselves in plastic due to coronavirus scare

The two passengers were on a flight from Sydney to Hamilton Island off the coast of Australia when they were filmed taking the extreme precaution.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2020 7:28:23 pm
Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Australia, Coronavirus precaution, Airline passenger Coronavirus precaution, Airline passengers in plastic bodysuit, Plastic makeshift bodysuit, Coronavirus precaution on aeroplane, Trending, Indian Express news The two air passengers were filmed wearing masks, gloves and the makeshift plastic bodysuit while sitting inside a flight cabin.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two fliers on a Sydney to Hamilton Island flight were recently seen going a long mile to protect themselves from the infection — by wrapping themselves completely in plastic foil.

The passengers were found wearing masks, gloves and makeshift plastic bodysuits inside the flight cabin.

According to a Daily Mail report, the passengers were filmed by a fellow flyer Alyssa, on the flight from Sydney to Hamilton Island off the coast of Australia. She later shared the short clip on the microblogging site Twitter, with the caption, “When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019.

Watch the video here:

In the video, one of the passengers can be seen covered in a transparent plastic suit while his companion is wearing a pink plastic bodysuit. While many who came across the short clip expressed concern over the bodysuit being a potential choking hazard, others made memes and jokes about the extream precaution. Take a look here:

According to Al Jazeera, Australia has so far confirmed 23 cases of the virus, as of February 23. This includes seven passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan.

ALSO READ | Four more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast

Meanwhile, in China, the death toll due to coronavirus continued to rise, with 97 deaths reported on Sunday, taking the total figure to 2,442. The number of confirmed cases rose to 76,936, officials said on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement