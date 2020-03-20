These animals showing how to wash hands are now social media stars

The animals have been inspiring netizens to adopt proper ways to wash their hands during the pandemic. The animals have been inspiring netizens to adopt proper ways to wash their hands during the pandemic.

Given the effectiveness of washing one’s hands in preventing the spread of Covid-19, the World Health Organisation organised the #safehands challenge on social media. But what are also going viral are videos of different animals washing their hands or front paws, as people share them to encourage others to wash their hands as often as possible.

One such video is of an orangutan from Borneo in Indonesia. Surrounded by volunteers of the at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation near a water body, the female orangutan named Cinta washes her hands very elaborately.

The video was shared on Facebook by the Orangutan Jungle School and quickly went viral online.

Closer at home, a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan was also widely shared.

Kaswan, who is known to share animal videos to promote important messages, used a clip of a racoon to underline the

the seriousness of washing hands.

“Keep washing your hands. At least for 25 seconds, demo will be shown by this small guy. Ashley Raine,” he captioned the clip.

Keep washing your hands. At least for 25 seconds, demo will be shown by this small guy. Ashley Raine. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/mItPPSYIjH — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 20, 2020

As health agencies have stressed on hygiene, recently, a video of a doctor washing her hands multiple times while removing her protective gear after work, which involved treating patients with Covid-19, went viral on social media. The video shows the doctor sanitising her hands several times as she continues to remove multiple layers of her work outfit.

