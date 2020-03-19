Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID-19

‘What an awesome guy!’: Senior care under lockdown, man plays guitar for mother to cheer her up

In the two pictures shared by Jenny, DeLoach can be seen holding a mic while performing in front of the Tennessee-based retirement centre as residents stood at their balconies and windows to watch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 1:33:11 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus china, coronavirus deaths, son plays guitar lockdown Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people lauding the son’s thoughtful gesture.

With social distancing and isolation emerging as the watchword for fighting the coronavirus pandemic as several countries go under lockdown, a man’s novel way to cheer up his mother who has been lodged at a senior care facility is warming hearts online.

Pictures of the moving gesture by David DeLoach were shared on Twitter by his daughter Jenny along with a caption that read, “My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown. I went to drop off some things for her and found my dad serenading her and her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit.”

Watch the video here:

In the two pictures shared by Jenny, DeLoach can be seen holding a mic while performing in front of the Tennessee-based retirement centre as residents stood at their balconies and windows to watch.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people lauding the son’s thoughtful gesture.

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement