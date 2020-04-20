Sachin Tendulkar to Minister, people are sharing hairdos done at home with #Coronacut

While many nailed their hairdo experiments, some of them had tough luck and ended up with regrettable bangs and uneven layers While many nailed their hairdo experiments, some of them had tough luck and ended up with regrettable bangs and uneven layers

Barbershops and salons are closed across the world due to lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and many people are taking matters, or scissors into their own hands.

There are cuts, trims and even dye jobs that are being done at home and people are sharing the results with #Coronacut on social media. While some people nailed their haircuts others ended up with bangs and uneven layers.

Recently, UP’s Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi was seen giving his son a haircut at home.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also decided to experiment with giving himself a hairdo. And here’s the result:

The 46-year-old former Indian batsman shared several pictures of him cutting his hair and they have received over 10 lakh likes.

Here are some of the other most notable results from across the world:

In case you’re thinking about giving yourself a #coronacut, these may convince you to wait. You’re welcome. 🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/35lw33BfVc — Wendy Hewlett ~ Author (@WendyHewlett) April 17, 2020

Getting a haircut from my mom impulsively to look like a video game character was an ASTOUNDING SUCCESS #coronacut pic.twitter.com/lKdJTEJp37 — Katelin Crossing (@lilylightninbug) April 19, 2020

After a couple shots last night, @efisher97 and I thought it was time for a hair cut. Oh boy, were we wrong. #CoronaCut #SickFade pic.twitter.com/ihlvfnW1JH — Brandon Hanson (@BGLHanson15) April 19, 2020

Not bad for a bald guy that hasnt had his own hair cut in 20 years! #coronacut #bapchop pic.twitter.com/70pWTUdEoJ — Pete McKee (@PeteMcKee_TD) April 19, 2020

When the barber shops are closed and you let the kids give you a haircut…. but it ends up being a disaster so you have to shave it all off 🤷🏻♂️…. #CoronaCut pic.twitter.com/gi6ITDIrrh — Brandon Sheffert (@BrandonSheffert) April 19, 2020

I gave myself a #coronacut short back and sides yesterday with some new clippers. And it didn’t go so badly (well, not badly enough that I resorted to Plan B – an all over cut). https://t.co/nxrTHbiQ6B pic.twitter.com/QnaLOmQOVC — Chris (@ulster_exile) April 19, 2020

When you get to help with your housemate’s #coronacut and it’s top lols. pic.twitter.com/CzBAth5wub — STAY AT HOME (@WestEndFi) April 18, 2020

As this piece pointed out, there’s not too much of a downside to a self-administered hairdo: “If you succeed, you will be left with a great haircut, and if you don’t do that great of a job, at least you tried. Besides, no one will really be seeing you for a while.”

