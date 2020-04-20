Follow Us:
Monday, April 20, 2020
COVID19

Sachin Tendulkar to Minister, people are sharing hairdos done at home with #Coronacut

There are cuts, trims and even dye jobs that are being done at home and people are sharing the results with #Coronacut on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2020 7:13:57 pm
Coronacut, #Coronacut, quarantine hair cut, quarantine haircut fail, lockdown hairstyle, quarantine hairstyle, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news While many nailed their hairdo experiments, some of them had tough luck and ended up with regrettable bangs and uneven layers

Barbershops and salons are closed across the world due to lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and many people are taking matters, or scissors into their own hands.

Recently, UP’s Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi was seen giving his son a haircut at home.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also decided to experiment with giving himself a hairdo. And here’s the result:

The 46-year-old former Indian batsman shared several pictures of him cutting his hair and they have received over 10 lakh likes.

Here are some of the other most notable results from across the world:

As this piece pointed out, there’s not too much of a downside to a self-administered hairdo: “If you succeed, you will be left with a great haircut, and if you don’t do that great of a job, at least you tried. Besides, no one will really be seeing you for a while.”

