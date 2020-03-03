WHO debuts on TikTok to spread awareness about coronavirus

Since its outbreak in China, which was first reported from Wuhan, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen drastically across nations. Since its outbreak in China, which was first reported from Wuhan, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen drastically across nations.

As Coronavirus continues to spread across nations, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has joined the popular video making platform TikTok to spread awareness about the deadly infection.

“We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from #coronavirus?” read the caption of the first video shared by the organisation.

Featuring Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO coordinator of infection prevention global unit, the first video explains ways to prevent contracting the virus, while the next explains when and how the mask should be worn to protect one from catching the virus.

Worldwide, more than 90,000 people have been sickened and 3,100 have died. The number of countries hit by the virus has reached at least 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases.

