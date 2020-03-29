Netizens recreate classic artworks and the results are hilarious

Can you create your favourite artwork with things lying around in your house? Can you create your favourite artwork with things lying around in your house?

With many countries under a lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and people cocooned inside their homes, netizens are coming up with creative ways to utilise their time. Channeling their inner artists, many have recreated classic artworks and shared them on social media after a tweet by @GettyMuseum challenged them to mimic famous artworks with objects at their home.

“We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. Choose your favourite artwork. Find three things lying around your house. Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us.” read the tweet and it instantly went viral.

From French painter Claude Monet’s work to “The Astronomer” by Johannes Vermee, here is how netizens found unique ways to recreate famous artworks:

@GettyMuseum feeling a bit constricted indoors, so we had to pause for this Nahua-Coyote inspired musing from Florentine Codex Book 11. pic.twitter.com/wZv3mBB8tA — Josh Fitzgerald (@IntrepidHistory) March 27, 2020

