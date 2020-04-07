Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Watch: A dog’s reaction during a weather report has made it an internet sensation

The corgi named Winnie came up with a timely reaction at the end of a weather report that has many asking for him to be a regular feature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2020 6:05:36 pm
dog tv weather report, dog tv blooper, coronavirus work from home, coronavirus report wfh funny videos, reporter corgi weather report, viral news, indian express Winnie, the corgi is winning the internet with her camera-ready appearance! (Mike Slifer/ Twitter)

As more journalists are forced to work from home due to lockdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, their personal worlds are often featuring in reports. The latest instance is of a corgi that popped in during a weather report and came up with a seemingly perfect reaction at the end of it.

Portland-based Mike Slifer is a meteorologist with NBC’s News Center Maine, was telecasting live from his home and telling viewers about the weather to expect when his dog, a corgi named Winnie, walked into the frame. The dog seemed uninterested while Slifer spoke about the possibility of rain at the end of the week, but as he ended his report, Winnie turned to the camera and seemed to smile at the camera.

“Somehow she knew exactly when to turn her head and smile. #Corgi,” the young journalist wrote online sharing the clip.

As the clip went viral, the TV reporter joked, “I have discovered the key to getting tons of positive viewer interaction: put the corgi on TV. It also helps her ego…she loves it.” Slifer said he would now repeat the ritual every weekend.

On social media, many said the dog was “camera ready” and a “born anchor” and some requested Slifer to include Winnie in all his future reports.

Many journalists across the world have been forced to work from home as nations implement lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus. One reporter had to flee a herd of bison and another had her father walk into her frame shirtless.

