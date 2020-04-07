Watch: A dog’s reaction during a weather report has made it an internet sensation

Winnie, the corgi is winning the internet with her camera-ready appearance! (Mike Slifer/ Twitter) Winnie, the corgi is winning the internet with her camera-ready appearance! (Mike Slifer/ Twitter)

As more journalists are forced to work from home due to lockdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, their personal worlds are often featuring in reports. The latest instance is of a corgi that popped in during a weather report and came up with a seemingly perfect reaction at the end of it.

Portland-based Mike Slifer is a meteorologist with NBC’s News Center Maine, was telecasting live from his home and telling viewers about the weather to expect when his dog, a corgi named Winnie, walked into the frame. The dog seemed uninterested while Slifer spoke about the possibility of rain at the end of the week, but as he ended his report, Winnie turned to the camera and seemed to smile at the camera.

“Somehow she knew exactly when to turn her head and smile. #Corgi,” the young journalist wrote online sharing the clip.

Somehow she knew exactly when to turn her head and smile. #Corgi pic.twitter.com/EgvN2KHWqU — Mike Slifer (@MikeSliferWX) April 6, 2020

As the clip went viral, the TV reporter joked, “I have discovered the key to getting tons of positive viewer interaction: put the corgi on TV. It also helps her ego…she loves it.” Slifer said he would now repeat the ritual every weekend.

On social media, many said the dog was “camera ready” and a “born anchor” and some requested Slifer to include Winnie in all his future reports.

how many times can I watch this before it gets weird https://t.co/TeiK5WpB1l — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) April 6, 2020

LOL! Sweet pup!!!!!! That smile OMG — Allyson Rae (@AllysonRaeWx) April 7, 2020

Don’t ever report without this cute doggo now! — Komal (@_KomalS) April 7, 2020

She was born for news!! — Riley Phillips (@rileyphillipstv) April 6, 2020

Next winter if we’re still quarantined, can you measure the snowfall in corgi? As in “two stumps deep”? “Approaching corgi danger levels” etc? — Lisa Steele (@FreshEggsDaily) April 6, 2020

haha wowww, she’s a natural for the camera. — Kenny 👨🏻‍💻 (@ItsKennyAgain) April 6, 2020

That’s a skill you can’t train. — Eric (@BigE1432) April 6, 2020

help me I can’t stop watching this corgi give a perfect smiley sign off at the end of a weather cross. https://t.co/Rh6UkZmWk7 — Tom Williams (@tom__williams) April 6, 2020

I’ve watched this 5x already. @ABC7NY @LeeGoldbergABC7 when can we see your pups! — Lauren K. (@laurenkalamar) April 6, 2020

This is incredible. Get that pup a TV contract! https://t.co/64RxftgvEM — Jillian Saftel (@jillsaftel) April 6, 2020

Many journalists across the world have been forced to work from home as nations implement lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus. One reporter had to flee a herd of bison and another had her father walk into her frame shirtless.

