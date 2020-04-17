A dog’s reaction to a can of whipped cream being opened has the internet in splits

Since shared, the video has garnered over five million views with over 22 thousand people commenting on it. Since shared, the video has garnered over five million views with over 22 thousand people commenting on it.

A video of a dog’s hilarious reaction to a can of whipped cream being put sprayed into a cup is doing the rounds of social media.

The video came to light when retired American basketball player Rex Chapman shared it on his Twitter feed. The video shows a Corgi breed dog quickly slithering on the floor soon after it hears the sound of whipped cream being sprayed into a cup.

Someone heard the sound of Reddi-Wip…😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RbyftqK8zz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 14, 2020

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the dog’s reaction.

That’s funny — Lilly Light (@southberryst) April 15, 2020

My cat thinks anytime he hears the can opener I must be opening a can of tuna. — klj47 (@klj47) April 14, 2020

This is very accurate — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) April 15, 2020

Rover emerging like a roach when the lights get cut off — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 14, 2020

That is one lazy Corgi! — NancyL (@PupRsq) April 14, 2020

The infamous Pup Cup. — KodoAndSangha (@KodoAndSangha) April 15, 2020

I believe Pavlov used Reddi-wip in his experiments. — 🌊 Jebus 🌊 (@the_real_Lord) April 14, 2020

This cracks me up. I just love dog’s pic.twitter.com/rrGRT9dvhR — Reinhart Gauss (@ReinhartG) April 14, 2020

Don’t play, fill it up 🐶🤣 pic.twitter.com/fwvBG6OOTW — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) April 14, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over five million times and has over 22,000 comments.

