Friday, April 17, 2020
A dog’s reaction to a can of whipped cream being opened has the internet in splits

The video shows a Corgi breed dog quickly slithering on the floor soon after it hears the sound of whipped cream being sprayed into a cup.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 5:17:26 pm
Dog, whipped cream, Dog’s reaction to whipped cream, Corgi responding to whipped cream, Trending news, Indian express news Since shared, the video has garnered over five million views with over 22 thousand people commenting on it.

A video of a dog’s hilarious reaction to a can of whipped cream being put sprayed into a cup is doing the rounds of social media.

The video came to light when retired American basketball player Rex Chapman shared it on his Twitter feed. The video shows a Corgi breed dog quickly slithering on the floor soon after it hears the sound of whipped cream being sprayed into a cup.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the dog’s reaction.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over five million times and has over 22,000 comments.

