Coral reef taller than Empire State Building discovered at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

At 1,600 feet, the newly discovered reef is taller than the Empire State Building the Sydney Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers.

A massive new coral reef that is around 1,600 feet high has been discovered in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The reef was first discovered on October 20 by scientists aboard research vessel ‘Falkor’, who were performing an underwater mapping of the seafloor of the northern Great Barrier Reef.

The reef is the first to be discovered in more than 120 years in waters off North Queensland. The newly discovered reef is taller than the Empire State Building, the Sydney Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers.

The team of scientists, who explored the reef using an underwater robot named ‘SuBastian’, live-streamed the footage of the exploration on ocean research organisation Schmidt Ocean Institute’s website and YouTube channel.

Watch the video here:

According to the press release, the newly-discovered reef is the latest addition to the seven other tall detached reefs in the area, mapped since the late 1800s.

The scientists are currently on a 12-month exploration of the ocean surrounding Australia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd