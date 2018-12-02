Proposal gone wrong… Cops search for couple who lost the ring at Times Square

Toggle Menu
The police department also shared a picture of the ring requesting the owner to give them a call. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising the NYPD for their fine work. However, the incident triggered a series of hilarious jokes as well.

New York police found the ring and are looking for the couple who lost it. (Source: NYPD/Twitter)

A man in New York was left in an unfortunate situation after he dropped the engagement ring while proposing at the Times Square grating. However, the New York City police turned the gloomy situation back into a happy one when they found the ring.

The official account of the police department shared the CCTV footage of the incident in search of the couple who lost the ring. “WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?

