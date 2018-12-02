Proposal gone wrong… Cops search for couple who lost the ring at Times Square

A man in New York was left in an unfortunate situation after he dropped the engagement ring while proposing at the Times Square grating. However, the New York City police turned the gloomy situation back into a happy one when they found the ring.

Advertising

The official account of the police department shared the CCTV footage of the incident in search of the couple who lost the ring. “WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

They also shared a picture of the ring requesting the owner to give them a call. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising the NYPD for their fine work. However, the incident triggered a series of hilarious jokes as well.

Every argument between them will end with “at least I didn’t drop the engagement ring down the sewer grate” — Big Jim (@jimreittinger) December 2, 2018

It was a grate proposal 😎 He picked a grate place — Michele (@Mushele) December 2, 2018

I imagine they will be very grateful 😶 — Michael Savage (@mrmikesavage) December 2, 2018

What a random place to propose. Hope there’s a backstory. — Jennifestive Howliday (@HowFashionating) December 2, 2018

May their marriage be a grate one. — Ross (@RossQ1986) December 2, 2018