‘Operation Marvel’: Cops dressed as Avengers carry out a drug bust in Peru on Halloween

Four men clad in superhero costumes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow ventured into a house with drug dealers</strong> on Halloween in Peru. While the drug dealers were initially amused to see the ‘Avengers’, they were not so happy when the men showed their true colours as police officers.

The police officers subsequently seized 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine, a crude extract of coca leaf as well as 287 bags of cocaine and 127 bags of marijuana, The Sun report said.

A video shared by the BBC on Instagram shows ‘The Avengers’ breaking into a house in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighbourhood. In the video, Captain America is seen cracking a door open using Thor’s hammer. The police are seen heroically busting the gang, seizing drugs, handcuffing and taking the drug dealers into custody.

Watch the video here:

The operation was dubbed ‘Marvel’ and three men and a woman were arrested by the police force. Citing police, an SBS News report said that the occupants, taken by surprise, at first thought it was a Halloween joke.

“In this building an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs. The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby,” Colonel David Villanueva, police told SBS.

A Daily Mail report said that one kilo of cocaine paste costs roughly $380 (£330) in Peru and the purest form of a kilo of cocaine hydrochloride costs about $1,000 (£869). Locals gathered outside the house were in awe to watch the men clad ‘Avengers’ costumes take the four suspects into custody. The report also added that such a tactic of busting drug gangs in costumes is commonly used by Peruvian police.