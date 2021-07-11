‘Nothing but respect’: Heartwarming hug between an emotional Neymar and Messi goes viral

Moreover, many also noticed Messi's sweet gesture of preventing an Argentina player from crashing into Neymar during the emotional embrace.

After 28 years, Argentina finally broke the spell and lifted the Copa America trophy at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The moment was filled with tonnes of emotions as players and fans rejoiced in the special moment. However, many were left teary-eyed after witnessing the beautiful moment shared between Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian player Neymar.

“Emotional hug between Messi and Neymar,” read the caption of the video shared by the official Twitter page of Copa America. In the clip, an emotional Neymar, who broke down post the match, is seen walking towards Messi — his former Barcelona teammate— and embracing him as Argentina players celebrated the win. The two shared a special moment where Messi is seen consoling Neymar.

Watch the video here:

Argentina’s Copa America triumph, which was last seen at a major tournament back in 1993, ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record. While with this win, Messi won the first senior International trophy, Neymar is yet to win a major title at the international level.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger a plethora of reactions online. While many were left emotional after witnessing the bond between the two players, others commented on the mutual respect they had for one another despite playing for competitive teams.

Moreover, many also noticed Messi’s sweet gesture of preventing an Argentina player from crashing into Neymar during the embrace.

Congratulations Messi and Neymar! Congratulations Argentina and Brazil! Both of you have won! Football has won! Game spirit has won!!

Messi hugged Neymar who was in tears after match Both Are greatest of all time on the field and of the field Butt Messi is No 1✌🏻❤️ https://t.co/oTRhj9ZJ2F — Anjum Gondal (@gondal_07) July 11, 2021

Awwww….the way Messi tried to prevent the keeper from unknowingly crashing into him and Ney…Love a d respect — Dexcy (@Dexcy13620440) July 11, 2021

Absolutely class for Neymar to go find messi to congratulate him #respect #CopaAmerica — Antonio (@antoniojg1986) July 11, 2021

Friends will be friends — aemadrid (@aemadrid) July 11, 2021

Probably telling him to not worry next time it’s his https://t.co/XDgvqS9bRG — Dimas C. (@elritmodimas) July 11, 2021