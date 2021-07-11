scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 11, 2021
‘Finally, after 16 years’: Fans celebrate after Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America

Post the win, social media was flooded with fans celebrating the win as well as supporters around the world congratulating the team for its first major title victory since 1993.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2021 12:20:27 pm
Messi vs Neymar, Neymar vs Messi, Argentina vs Brazil, Copa America final, Copa America final live, reaction copy, indian express, indian express newsSome also shared heartwarming moments shared between the team and Messi after the win.

The much-awaited Copa America 2021 final concluded with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 to secure their first title in 28 years. It was also captain Lionel Messi’s first major international trophy.

The result of the highly anticipated match brought cheer among Messi fans who erupted with celebratory memes on social media.

Angel Di Maria scored the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute after a long ball from teammate Rodrigo de Paul sent him past Brazil’s defence. For Messi, the win comes after 16 years of his debut for Argentina. Post the win, social media was flooded with fans celebrating the win as well as supporters around the world congratulating the team for its first major title victory since 1993.

Interestingly, many fans also seemed to use the opportunity to come up with memes to celebrate. Here, take a look at some of the celebratory tweets being shared online.

Some also shared heartwarming moments shared between the team and Messi after the win.

