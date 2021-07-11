‘Finally, after 16 years’: Fans celebrate after Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America

Some also shared heartwarming moments shared between the team and Messi after the win.

The much-awaited Copa America 2021 final concluded with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 to secure their first title in 28 years. It was also captain Lionel Messi’s first major international trophy.

The result of the highly anticipated match brought cheer among Messi fans who erupted with celebratory memes on social media.

Angel Di Maria scored the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute after a long ball from teammate Rodrigo de Paul sent him past Brazil’s defence. For Messi, the win comes after 16 years of his debut for Argentina. Post the win, social media was flooded with fans celebrating the win as well as supporters around the world congratulating the team for its first major title victory since 1993.

Interestingly, many fans also seemed to use the opportunity to come up with memes to celebrate. Here, take a look at some of the celebratory tweets being shared online.

#GOAT Maradona : can you do it for me ?

Messi: okay done ✅♥️ pic.twitter.com/XCmxQ37lI4 — Priyam Manna (@priyam_manna) July 11, 2021

Congratulations and best wishes form all Kalyan babu devotee’s from India #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/hcqE7mNK1i — NageswaraGowd (@gajjalakonada) July 11, 2021

At the final whistle, the entire Argentina team ran straight to Messi, then threw him into the air in celebration.❤️ The legend has won a trophy with his nation🙌🏻#ARGBRA#CopaAmericaFINAL

pic.twitter.com/tcyBhFw0Qb — 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗠𝗦 ༆ (@SankarMahhaRajh) July 11, 2021

Every head must bow, every knee must bend, every tongue must confess, you are the greatest of all time. #Messi #ARGBRA #Argentina pic.twitter.com/pHxjPQEG4M — Augustus (@Aug_Bem) July 11, 2021

Some also shared heartwarming moments shared between the team and Messi after the win.

Argentina players knew how much Messi needed to win this one, they all run to him after the final whistle 🔥 #ARGBRA pic.twitter.com/YbZGgNAuFX — 🗣 (@PeterInc_) July 11, 2021