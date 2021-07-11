‘Finally, after 16 years’: Fans celebrate after Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America

Updated: July 11, 2021 12:20:27 pm
The much-awaited Copa America 2021 final concluded with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 to secure their first title in 28 years. It was also captain Lionel Messi’s first major international trophy.
The result of the highly anticipated match brought cheer among Messi fans who erupted with celebratory memes on social media.
Angel Di Maria scored the game’s only goal in the 22nd minute after a long ball from teammate Rodrigo de Paul sent him past Brazil’s defence. For Messi, the win comes after 16 years of his debut for Argentina. Post the win, social media was flooded with fans celebrating the win as well as supporters around the world congratulating the team for its first major title victory since 1993.
Interestingly, many fans also seemed to use the opportunity to come up with memes to celebrate. Here, take a look at some of the celebratory tweets being shared online.
7th Ballon D’or loading for thalaivan….. 😍😍#Messi#CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/nEPubUSWK6
— தஞ்சை தர்மா 💪 (@dharmaraaaj) July 11, 2021
#Messi#CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/vTiwIq1Nip
— Yuvraj vairagad 😈 (Nationalist)🚩 (@YVairagad) July 11, 2021
#GOAT Maradona : can you do it for me ?
Messi: okay done ✅♥️ pic.twitter.com/XCmxQ37lI4
— Priyam Manna (@priyam_manna) July 11, 2021
Congratulations and best wishes form all Kalyan babu devotee’s from India #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/hcqE7mNK1i
— NageswaraGowd (@gajjalakonada) July 11, 2021
Congratulations to Argentina on winning the Copa America!!!! 🏆 #ARGBRA #ArgentinaVsBrazil #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/3ytRTg39Un
— Fábio Carvalho (@FCarvalho88) July 11, 2021
At the final whistle, the entire Argentina team ran straight to Messi, then threw him into the air in celebration.❤️
The legend has won a trophy with his nation🙌🏻#ARGBRA#CopaAmericaFINAL
pic.twitter.com/tcyBhFw0Qb
— 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗠𝗦 ༆ (@SankarMahhaRajh) July 11, 2021
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 No cap #ARGBRA pic.twitter.com/O9Oxfgme83
— iamnoble🕊 (@iamnobble) July 11, 2021
Di Maria is the man behind winning the finals of #CopaAmerica2021 #ARGBRA #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/k9oSQrkBNJ
— 🐧 ⋆ 🐁 🎀 𝓝𝓘𝓚𝓚𝓘 𝓖𝓤𝓟𝓣𝓐 🎀 🐁 ⋆ 🐧 (@NIKKIGU45473309) July 11, 2021
Every head must bow, every knee must bend, every tongue must confess, you are the greatest of all time. #Messi #ARGBRA #Argentina pic.twitter.com/pHxjPQEG4M
— Augustus (@Aug_Bem) July 11, 2021
Some also shared heartwarming moments shared between the team and Messi after the win.
Argentina players knew how much Messi needed to win this one, they all run to him after the final whistle 🔥 #ARGBRA
— 🗣 (@PeterInc_) July 11, 2021
Messi in call with his fam after he got his champion’s medal
￼
￼😍🔟📱🥇#Argentina #LeoMessi #LionelMessi #MessiTHEGOAT #ArgentinavsBrazil #CopaAmerica2021 #CopaAmerica #ARGBRA #ArgentinaBrazil #Messi #MessiCampeon pic.twitter.com/ChZeNPbyZZ
— Leo Messi (@xlionelmessix) July 11, 2021
This happened in Barcelona….the connection with Messi is strong.#CopaAmericaFINAL #ArgentinaVsBrazil #ARGBRA pic.twitter.com/PavItQFxLy
— Lovies Wovies Bulaman (@TherealBulaman) July 11, 2021
Messi holding that Copa America trophy with Argentina is the best thing you will see this year #CopaAmericafinal #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/GY9zJ6zIPn
— 💦Silent💦 (@SilentMunyai) July 11, 2021
