Watch: Cop leaps into bus rolling down busy road in China, averts tragedy

A police officer’s prompt action has averted a major tragedy in southwest China. A video showing the officer’s daring act as a bus rolled backwards down a busy street in Guizhou province has now surfaced online.
The clip shared by South China Morning Post shows the driver of the bus bringing it to a halt before he runs out in what appears to be an emergency. In seconds, the bus starts to slide down the busy road and a few people are also seen leaping out of it. The driver then comes running towards the bus, a tad too late. Meanwhile, risking his own life, the police officer jumps into the vehicle in a bid to bring it to a halt.
Watch the video here:
South China Morning Post mentioned in the video that the police officer was not on duty at the time of the incident. It added that the driver of the bus had stopped the vehicle to rush to the toilet, but had not pulled the handbrake properly.
Videos of daring rescues by random passersby often earn plaudits online. Last year, a man in the USA’s Atlanta passed out while driving his pick-up truck on an interstate highway. Kind-hearted strangers who saw him, rushed to his aid.
In a video of the incident that went viral, people were seen pulling their cars over and running after the truck that was moving slowly on the busy stretch with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Using sledgehammers and even a tire jack, the rescuers broke the vehicle’s windows to save the driver.
