Off-duty cop couple on a date prevent armed robbery at restaurant

An off-duty police couple is being praised after they foiled an armed robbery while on a dinner date at a fast food restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Elizabethtown police officers Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown, who tied the knot six months ago, were enjoying a quiet date at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers outlet in Louisville on February 15 when a masked man walked up to the cash register carrying a gun and demanded money.

CCTV footage from the restaurant showed the officers springing into action, pointing their guns at the man who approached the register. The clip was also shared by the Louisville Metro Police Department on their Facebook page.

The video shows the masked man dropping his weapon and running out of the eatery, with the couple in pursuit. According to Louisville Metro Police Department, the two police officers chased the suspect and made the arrest.

The suspect was later identified as a convicted felon and the 30-year-old was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a handgun, said a New York Post report.

Speaking to CNN, Nicole said that it was when she saw the employees behind the counter put their hands up that she realised what was going on. “When it comes to peoples’ lives in danger, any other officer would have done the same thing,” she said.

